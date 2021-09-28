 clock menu more-arrow no yes
University of Utah to hold candlelight vigil in remembrance of Aaron Lowe

By Joe Coles
A memorial for University of Utah sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe, with “22” written on the sidewalk in chalk
A memorial for University of Utah sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, is pictured in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood.
The University of Utah will hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Utah football player Aaron Lowe on Wednesday.

The vigil will take place on the southwest lawn of the A. Ray Olpin Student Union to remember Lowe, who died early Sunday morning after being shot.

The vigil will start at 7:30 p.m. Remarks will be given by Utah student-athletes, athletic director Mark Harlan, University of Utah president Taylor Randall, student body president Jess Wojciechowski and vice president for student affairs Dr. Lori McDonald. Attendees may park in the visitors lot to the east of the Union building at no charge.

The block U will be lit from 7-9 p.m. to honor Lowe.

On Tuesday, every Utah Athletics-related social media account posted “Family On 3” — said in the huddle by the football team before leaving the locker room — at 2:22 p.m., along with the hashtag #22forever, to honor Lowe.

The Utah Football Twitter account also posted a logo honoring both Lowe and Ty Jordan, who both wore the number 22. Lowe switched his number to 22 this season to honor Jordan.

