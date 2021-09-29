Coverage of October 2021 general conference

General conference returns to the Conference Center auditorium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of meetings and the closure of temples worldwide in March 2020.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will also perform live at conference for the first time since then. However, the audience will continue to be digital-only.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has held three conference sessions since the onset of the pandemic, and all have been closed to the public.

The 191st Semiannual General Conference takes place in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2-3, 2021. Follow the Deseret News’ coverage of October general conference below.