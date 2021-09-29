 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Britney Spears’ father has been suspended from her conservatorship, judge rules. Here’s what’s next

A Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie Spears from the 13-year conservatorship over Britney Spears.

By Herb Scribner
Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award.
Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

A Los Angeles judge ruled Wednesday that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, will no longer be the conservator of the pop singer.

Jamie Spears will no longer manage his daughter’s estate since he was suspended from the role, Instead, certified public accountant John Zabel will manage the account, CNN reports.

  • “Suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears,” Judge Brenda Penny told the court about the case, per Fox News.
  • “The current situation is not tenable,” she added.

Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said Jamie Spears was a “a cruel, toxic, abusive man.”

  • “She wants him out of her life today rather than a lingering and toxic presence,” Rosengart said, according to CNN. “Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator.”

According to The New York Times, there will be a hearing on Nov. 12 that will determine if the conservatorship should end completely. The hearing is expected to resolve all the formalities around the suspension, too.

Wednesday’s decision comes about a month after Jamie Spears agreed to step down from his conservatorship of his daughter, as Variety reported at the time. That decision came in response to his daughter’s petition, which called for his suspension as conservator. Jamie Spears has said he wanted to step down from his conservatorship, too.

