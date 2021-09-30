BYU football gets commitment from Corner Canyon WR Cody Hagen

BYU’s latest commit comes from the top high school program in the state of Utah.

Corner Canyon wide receiver Cody Hagen committed to the Cougars on Thursday, announcing the decision on social media.

I want to thank all my coaches, family, trainers, and especially the BYU staff for believing in me before anyone else. With that being said… I am 100% Committed!! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/cHG7QVwABz — Cody Hagen (@_codyhagen_) September 30, 2021

Hagen is rated the sixth-best Utah prospect in the 2022 recruiting class by 247 Sports. He holds more than 20 scholarship offers, according to 247 Sports, including offers from Power Five schools like Utah, Oregon, Michigan, USC and Stanford.

In July, he announced his final four schools included BYU, Stanford, USC and Utah.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Hagen has been a big part of the Chargers’ offense the past three seasons. This year, he leads the team with 44 receptions for 906 yards and eight touchdowns, per the Deseret News preps database. Hagen has 156 receptions for 3,028 yards and 36 touchdowns in his high school career.

Hagen is the 16th commit in BYU’s 2022 recruiting class, per 247 Sports, and the second from Corner Canyon, joining linebacker Micah Wilson, the brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.