Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage

The radio broadcast for Utah Jazz games just got a boost.

The organization announced Thursday that a multiyear agreement with Bonneville International Corp. to manage the day-to-day operations of The Zone Sports Network will include KSL NewsRadio simulcasting a select number of Jazz regular-season games, in addition to all team playoff contests.

“Our radio and streaming alignment with the KSL platform for Utah Jazz games is a tremendous opportunity to bring our team to more fans over a much larger broadcast footprint,” Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz, said in a press release. “The Zone has been the top-rated sports radio station in the market, and this partnership with KSL’s digital assets, equipment and experience will only further enhance the listening experience for Jazz and sports fans.”

The Zone Sports Network, which can be heard on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, will continue to broadcast all Jazz games, with David Locke continuing to serve as the team’s play-by-play voice and Ron Boone as the radio analyst.

The addition of select Jazz radio simulcasts adds to an already-rich collection of sports broadcasting for KSL properties. KSL NewsRadio can be heard on 1160 AM and 102.7 FM and is the radio home for BYU football and basketball. KSLSports.com serves as the exclusive streaming partner for RSL and Utah high school sports, while KSL TV broadcasts NFL and Olympics coverage.

“Bonneville is proud to partner with the Utah Jazz, and we are grateful for the trust the Jazz have placed in us with their radio assets,” Darrell Brown, president of Bonneville International Corp., said in a press release. “Our two companies are uniquely aligned, sharing deep roots in Utah and a focus on serving local audiences with a commitment to high-quality content and operations. We look forward to bringing The Zone Sports Network together with KSL NewsRadio, KSL TV, and KSLSports.com to create a new Utah sports powerhouse.”