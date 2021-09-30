Reports: Boise State, San Diego State staying in the Mountain West Conference

The Mountain West Conference continues to be a hot topic in recent conference realignment discussions.

The latest: multiple news outlets, led by Yahoo Sports’ Peter Thamel, reported Thursday that both Boise State and San Diego State informed the MWC that they intend on staying in the league.

This comes two days after reports that fellow MWC schools Air Force and Colorado State could be close to announcing they will leave for the American Athletic Conference.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that for Boise State, the hope is it will eventually get an invite to either the Big 12 or Pac-12, and having to make multiple conference moves wouldn’t be ideal.

“Next move has to be the big move,” a source told Norlander regarding Boise State. The AAC, like the Mountain West, is a Group of Five league, outside the Power Five paradigm.

Boise State has been a member of the MWC since 2011. San Diego State was a charter member of the conference when it began play in 1999.

On the same day the Big 12 announced it would expand by adding BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported that the Big 12 could expand further in the future, with Boise State and Memphis the lead candidates.