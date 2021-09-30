Rudy Gay to miss preseason as he recovers from offseason heel surgery

LAS VEGAS — New Utah Jazz acquisition Rudy Gay will not be playing during the preseason as he recovers from offseason surgery.

At the end of last season, Gay had surgery on his left heel and hasn’t yet been cleared for full contact. While Gay will not play in the Jazz’s four preseason games, the veteran forward is expected to be back on the court early in the regular season.

Related Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic has also not been cleared for full contact, but only out of an abundance of caution, team officials say. Bogdanovic has been nursing a sore shoulder through training camp. If the regular season was starting tomorrow, Bogdanovic would be fine to play, but since the team has plenty of time, the Jazz are letting him rest up.

Outside of that, the Jazz’s training camp in Las Vegas has been a success and the team is preparing for its first preseason game on Oct. 4 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.