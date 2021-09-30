DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz fans who will be looking to watch the team on DISH Network this season are out of luck.

DISH has removed AT&T SportsNet from its channel lineup, effective Thursday. Cord Cutters News first reported the change.

AT&T SportsNet is still available on DirecTV and Xfinity.

Jazz games have exclusively been broadcast on the channel since 2009, when it was then Fox Sports Network Utah. It then was rebranded as ROOT Sports before being rebranded again to AT&T SportsNet in 2017.

Though the Jazz have not announced a complete broadcast schedule yet, a press release announcing the addition of Holly Rowe to the broadcast team indicated the games will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet this year.

In the past, all of the Jazz’s regular-season games were broadcast on the channel.

The only streaming TV provider that carries the channel is DirecTV Stream. Jazz owner Ryan Smith has indicated since he bought the team last year that he is working toward making streaming available to a wider audience.

This season, Craig Bolerjack returns as the television play-by-play voice of the Jazz on AT&T SportsNet, with Thurl Bailey and Rowe as analysts.

The Jazz will play four preseason games, starting Oct. 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, before opening the 82-game regular-season slate against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena on Oct. 20.