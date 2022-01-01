Utah ‘just didn’t have quite enough in the tank’ in classic Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State

PASADENA, Calif. — There wasn’t a College Football Playoff game held Saturday at the Rose Bowl, but No. 11 Utah and No. 6 Ohio State staged a memorable, high-scoring battle worthy of one.

The Utes and Buckeyes provided more entertainment and drama on New Year’s Day than the two CFP semifinals on New Year’s Eve combined.

With the Goodyear Blimp hovering in the bright blue California sky above and the San Gabriel Mountains serving as the backdrop, a crowd of 87,842, wearing either Ute-red or Buckeye-red, witnessed a Rose Bowl and a New Year’s Six classic.

“I’m sure the fans and the networks got their money’s worth out of that one,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “It was a heck of a football game.”

Grid View Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) warms up prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A Utah Utes fan holds a sign for deceased Ute players prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits for his teaming the tunnel prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes fans dance to a live band prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Wells and Hayes Farrimond get their photo taken wile tailgating prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah and Ohio State fans walk around before the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Stephanie Greenhalgh of Park City wears a mask as she waits for the start of the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans take photos before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans cheer as busses of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Fans purchase merchandise before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Fans purchase merchandise before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

California Highway Patrol officers have a University of Utah emblem pasted to their windshield at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

California Highway Patrol officers have a University of Utah emblem pasted to their windshield at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Busses full of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Busses full of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back T.J. Pledger (5) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) is congratulated after scoring against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes safety Vonte Davis (9) and Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackle an Ohio runner during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Utes defense gang tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) tries to grab a pass during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (6) grabs a fumble in the end zone during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) catches a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kick off for a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) scores a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey and Devin Kaufusi walk off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard walks off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) talks with Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) after he wasn’t able to make a catch during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard (2) kisses Utah’s Hauati Pututau on the head after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) mourns as he walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes try to block the game-winning field goal by Ohio State during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes fans honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni (77) mourns the loss to Ohio State during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi (90) hugs Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) as they walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) cries as he walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) picks up a first down on a catch and run during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) catches a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is tackled hard by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) runs during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) celebrates his touchdown throw to Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches play during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard (2) consoles Utah’s Hauati Pututau after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising fist-bumps Tavion Thomas as he leaves the field after getting injured in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey and defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi walk off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans watch Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) and Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes punter Michael Williams (61) fumbles the ball while punting during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a big gain against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi (90) hurries on Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) blocks a pass intended for wide receiver Money Parks (10) in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) retrieves the ball after Utah Utes punter Michael Williams (61) fumbles the ball in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) stops Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) from catching a pass in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A “moment of loudness,” honoring Utes players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who tragically died nine months apart, takes place during the game against Ohio State during the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) motions for help from the sideline as quarterback Cameron Rising lies on the ground after a play during the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In game that featured brilliant individual performances, some improbable heroes, and a heart-pounding conclusion, Ohio State handed Utah a heartbreaking 48-45 loss on Noah Ruggles’ 19-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining.

To win, the Utes needed to outscore the nation’s No. 1 scoring team — and they almost did.

But Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 37 of 46 passes for 573 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, rallied the Buckeyes from an 35-21 second-quarter deficit.

OSU didn’t claim its first lead until 4:22 remaining in the game, 45-38.

At that point, it appeared Ohio State might have the game in hand because Utah quarterback Cam Rising had been knocked out of the contest due to an injury with less than 10 minutes left.

“I don’t think he ever lost consciousness. I wasn’t there right when he hit the turf obviously,” Whittingham said. “I came out there shortly thereafter. He should be OK.”

When Rising left the game, the coaching staff decided to insert freshman walk-on Bryson Barnes, from Milford, Utah. On his second drive, Barnes calmly led the Utes on a possession that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid to tie the game at 45-apiece with 1:54 after the PAT.

“Couldn’t be more proud of what Bryson Barnes did when he came into a tough situation and led the team right down the field for the tying touchdown,” Whittingham said.

“Had an inclination to go for two right then, but too much time left on the clock. Had there been under a minute, would have gone for two. That was the mindset. They had a full two minutes, and the analytics said not to do it either at that point, so we just went for one. But Cam will be OK, and proud of Bryson Barnes for what he did.”

Those final two minutes gave Stroud plenty of time for a game-winning drive.

Utah, making its Rose Bowl debut, had plenty of motivation Saturday. Some thought Ohio State lacked motivation, considering it is used to playing in the CFP — including losing in last year’s title game against Alabama.

Plus, OSU had four players, including two of its top receivers, opt out of the game earlier in the week.

The Buckeyes trailed the entire game but after falling behind early, roared back and kept it close.

“We were shorthanded, and there were some guys who weren’t here today. For us to respond the way we did at halftime and to come out and play in the second half says a lot about the character of this team to win this game,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

“That Utah team is a very, very good team. They’re well coached, very good players. Tremendous amount of respect for them. They played their tails off tonight in an unbelievable game.”

The Utes were shorthanded, too. Running back Micah Bernard started at cornerback due to injuries in the Utes’ secondary. He led the team with 10 tackles and also rushed for 31 yards and scored a touchdown.

“We felt he was our best option at corner. We had three of our top four corners down. That’s no excuse because you’ve got to play with who you’ve got healthy,” Whittingham said.

“It was the plan to play him sparingly on offense, full-time on defense, and actually no special teams work with the exception of he was the off return on the kickoff return for the first couple, then we subbed him out of that as well. Yeah, Micah, he gave us everything he had, and we appreciate his coverage for making that change.”

Bernard also had to cover one of the top wide receivers in the country, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

The Utes (10-4) and Buckeyes (11-2) combined to score 56 first-half points, tying a Rose Bowl record first set by Oregon and Wisconsin in 2012. They ended up scoring a total of 93 points (the record is 101 in 2017, when USC beat Penn State 52-49).

The two teams combined for 1,146 yards of total offense. Utah had 463 yards and OSU amassed 683.

For the Utes, the game followed a familiar script from Pac-12 play, with them jumping out to an early lead and pulling away. On their second drive, they went up-tempo and scored easily, and quickly, on a five-play, 56-yard drive that took just 1:37 off the clock, capped by Britain Covey’s 19-yard touchdown catch.

Utah struck again against Ohio State on its next possession when Bernard hauled in a spectacular 12-yard touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone to lift the Utes to a 14-0 lead.

But the Buckeyes responded early in the second quarter. Their offense started to find a rhythm as Emeka Egbuka caught a 30-yard pass from Stroud. Later, on fourth-and-1 from the 25-yard line, Stroud threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. to cut the deficit to 14-7.

But that burst of OSU momentum didn’t last for long. Utah’s ensuing possession resulted in a nine-play, 79-yard touchdown drive as Thomas scored from six yards out. And Utah led 21-7.

The 42-point second quarter featured four touchdowns on five plays midway through the period.

As part of that, OSU’s Smith-Njigba scored on a 50-yard touchdown catch, followed by an electrifying 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Covey, and a 52-yard TD catch by Smith-Njigba to make the score 28-21 for Utah.

At times, it looked like the 108th Rose Bowl might produce 108 points.

A couple of minutes later, on fourth-and-1 from the Ute 38-yard line, Rising ran the ball, spun outside of the pile and sprinted down the sideline for a 62-yard score to give Utah a 35-21 advantage.

But that’s not all.

Smith-Njigba caught another long pass and looked poised to score — before Clark Phillips III knocked the ball out at the 3-yard line, which was recovered in the end zone by Cole Bishop.

The third quarter opened with Phillips intercepting a Stroud pass in the end zone.

But at the end of Utah’s next series, punter Michael Williams fumbled the snap, which was recovered by OSU at the Ute 11-yard line. The Buckeyes capitalized with a Stroud-to-Harrison touchdown pass. At that point, Ohio State trailed 38-28.

With 2:53 left in the quarter, a 31-yard Buckeye field goal cut the deficit to 38-31.

Then early in the fourth quarter, the Utes had fourth-and-3 from the OSU 21. Instead of trying a field goal, Utah went for it. The Buckeyes got the stop that led to tying the game at 38.

The Utes couldn’t regain the lead.

Despite the loss, Whittingham is proud of his players.

“They got absolutely nothing to hang their head about. They fought the entire 60 minutes and came up short, but still made Utah football history this year. Pac-12 champions, which had never been done in our program,” he said.

“It’s been a terrific season. Yeah, we’re all disappointed that we didn’t win the game this afternoon, but that’s how life goes. Give all the credit to Ohio State. Like I said, they’re very talented, and we just didn’t have quite enough in the tank tonight to get the job done.”