BYU will soon have requirements for indoor campus events as COVID-19 surges

As the state of Utah has seen a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, Brigham Young University on Monday announced updated requirements for admittance into indoor events on campus, which will take effect on Jan. 20.

Starting on that day, attendees aged of large, public indoor events age 12 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

These gatherings include athletics, performing arts, conferences and symposiums.

Full vaccination is considered 14 days removed from the final dose of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccination.

At-home tests will not be accepted.

The university said, “Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may be required at any public event, but generally will be required at public events with more than 100 attendees.”

Additionally, “masks continue to be required at all indoor BYU facilities when physical distancing isn’t maintained regardless of vaccination status. Individuals experiencing symptoms of illness should not attend campus events.”

In the announcement, university president Kevin J. Worthen said, “The safety of our students, faculty, staff and campus guests remains the top priority at BYU. These policies will enable us to continue to gather together and share a homecourt advantage, live music, theatre and dance experiences while fulfilling part of our university mission to reflect a loving, genuine concern for the welfare of our neighbor.”

Last week, a similar announcement was made for venues such as Vivint Arena and the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in accordance with Salt Lake County’s mask mandate that is in effect until Feb. 7.