Utah football signee Jaylon Glover named Florida Mr. Football

By Joe Coles
Utah Utes players gather on the field.
Utah Utes players gather on the field before the game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

After a stellar senior season, Utah signee Jaylon Glover was named Florida’s Mr. Football.

Glover — a 5-foot-7, 205-pound running back — took home the 2021 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football award on Monday.

The award is voted on by media members and coaches. It has been given to the top high school football player in Florida since 1992.

Glover rushed for 6,400 yards and 83 touchdowns over his career for Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Fla. This season, he rushed for 2,377 yards and 29 touchdowns.

A three-star recruit, Glover chose Utah over Florida State, Florida, Miami and Michigan State, among others. He had 43 offers.

Part of the 2022 class, Glover will compete for playing time in Utah’s running back room next season.

