Salt Lake City is not a good place for bagel lovers

Looking for a good bagel? Head elsewhere, a new reports declares

By Herb Scribner
Steve Geffen poses for a photo with a bagel.
Steve Geffen poses for a photo with a bagel at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

A new report schmeared some doubt on anyone who thought Salt Lake City was a good city for bagels.

Bagel rankings: Lawn Love — local lawn care and mowing service — ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Bagel Lovers just days ahead of National Bagel Day, which happens on Jan. 15.

Best cities: New York was ranked the best city for bagels, which makes a lot of sense since New York bagels are on a different level. The rest of the top 10:

  • San Francisco.
  • Boston.
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
  • Las Vegas.
  • Orlando.
  • Yonkers, New York.
  • Chicago, Illinois.
  • Aurora, Illinois.

Utah ranking: Salt Lake City ranked 73rd on the list, which ranked 158 cities from across the country, so about the middle of the road.

  • In fact, Salt Lake City ranked two spots lower than Boise, Idaho.
  • No other Utah city made the list.

Some good news: Salt Lake City ranked 22nd in the country for bagel popularity, meaning people are actively searching for bagel-related terms through Google and give restaurant reviews online.

Between the lines: Salt Lake City enjoys bagels and bagel culture, but there aren’t good bagels here.

What’s next: National Bagel Day is only a few days away on Jan. 15. Expect to see some freebies and deals for bagels.

