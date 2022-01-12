Salt Lake City is not a good place for bagel lovers

A new report schmeared some doubt on anyone who thought Salt Lake City was a good city for bagels.

Bagel rankings: Lawn Love — local lawn care and mowing service — ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Bagel Lovers just days ahead of National Bagel Day, which happens on Jan. 15.

Best cities: New York was ranked the best city for bagels, which makes a lot of sense since New York bagels are on a different level. The rest of the top 10:

San Francisco.

Boston.

Washington, D.C.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Las Vegas.

Orlando.

Yonkers, New York.

Chicago, Illinois.

Aurora, Illinois.

Utah ranking: Salt Lake City ranked 73rd on the list, which ranked 158 cities from across the country, so about the middle of the road.

In fact, Salt Lake City ranked two spots lower than Boise, Idaho.

No other Utah city made the list.

Some good news: Salt Lake City ranked 22nd in the country for bagel popularity, meaning people are actively searching for bagel-related terms through Google and give restaurant reviews online.

Between the lines: Salt Lake City enjoys bagels and bagel culture, but there aren’t good bagels here.

What’s next: National Bagel Day is only a few days away on Jan. 15. Expect to see some freebies and deals for bagels.