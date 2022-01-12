Salt Lake City is not a good place for bagel lovers

A new report schmeared some doubt on anyone who thought Salt Lake City was a good city for bagels.
Bagel rankings: Lawn Love — local lawn care and mowing service — ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Bagel Lovers just days ahead of National Bagel Day, which happens on Jan. 15.
Best cities: New York was ranked the best city for bagels, which makes a lot of sense since New York bagels are on a different level. The rest of the top 10:
- San Francisco.
- Boston.
- Washington, D.C.
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Las Vegas.
- Orlando.
- Yonkers, New York.
- Chicago, Illinois.
- Aurora, Illinois.
Utah ranking: Salt Lake City ranked 73rd on the list, which ranked 158 cities from across the country, so about the middle of the road.
- In fact, Salt Lake City ranked two spots lower than Boise, Idaho.
- No other Utah city made the list.
Some good news: Salt Lake City ranked 22nd in the country for bagel popularity, meaning people are actively searching for bagel-related terms through Google and give restaurant reviews online.
Between the lines: Salt Lake City enjoys bagels and bagel culture, but there aren’t good bagels here.
What’s next: National Bagel Day is only a few days away on Jan. 15. Expect to see some freebies and deals for bagels.
- You can check out Yelp’s list of the top 25 bagel companies across the country for more research into good bagels.
Loading comments...