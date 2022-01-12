Shawn Bradley featured in Sports Illustrated

On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated published a lengthy feature by Brian Burnsed detailing the life of former BYU basketball star and NBA veteran Shawn Bradley, who was paralyzed in an accident while riding his bike on Jan. 20, 2021, in St. George, Utah.

The story details how his paralysis — he is paralyzed from the chest down — is made even more difficult because of his 7-foot-6, 350-pound frame (the story says such a situation is “without precedent in modern medical history”).

Some items of note from the piece: