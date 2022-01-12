Former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle coming out of retirement for NFL playoffs

Eric Weddle’s NFL career is back on after a nearly two-year hiatus.

The former All-Pro safety is joining the Los Angeles Rams just days before the postseason begins, his agent David Canter announced Wednesday.

The transaction has yet to be officially announced by the team.

Weddle, who played 13 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, last played during the 2019 season and retired in February 2020.

The California native and former Utah star will join another Ute, Terrell Burgess, in the Los Angeles secondary, which has been hit hard by injuries. Safety Jordan Fuller is out for the year with an ankle injury, while fellow safety Taylor Rapp is in concussion protocol.

The Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in a wild-card round matchup Monday night.

The 37-year-old Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowler, played the 2019 season for the Rams after spending the previous three years with the Ravens and his first nine with the Chargers.

He’s played in the postseason five previous times in his career, making it as far as the AFC championship with San Diego as a rookie in 2007.