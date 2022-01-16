How serious is Fred Warner’s injury?

San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner’s status for the 49ers’ NFL divisional playoff matchup with the Green Bay Packers is up in the air after the team captain suffered a non-contact injury in the 49ers’ wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Warner went down writhing in pain with just under nine minutes to play. The former BYU star managed to limp off the field, though he never returned to the game with what the 49ers said was a right ankle injury.

Following the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Warner will undergo tests Monday to determine the severity of his injury. Shanahan said he thought Warner would have a chance to play against Green Bay.

“I think it’s similar to what he did earlier in the year when he had one,” Shanahan said. “We’re not sure yet. He’s got a chance (to play).”

Warner previously injured his ankle during a Nov. 28 game against Minnesota, missed the 49ers’ next game, then returned on Dec. 12 against Cincinnati.

When Warner left, San Francisco was leading 23-10. The 49ers held on, beating the Cowboys 23-17 in a wild contest featuring two well-known playoff rivals.

Warner was seen on the TV broadcast of the game jumping up and down and celebrating with his teammates after the 49ers defense made a fourth-down stop with under two minutes to play.

He finished the game with five tackles, tied for second on the team. That included two solo stops.

The contest featured several Utah ties on both sidelines.

Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 44.8 yards per punt on four punts for San Francisco, including one pinned inside the 20.

Former Bingham High tight end Dalton Schultz had another standout game for Dallas in a losing effort. Schultz finished with a team-high seven receptions for 89 yards, including a 38-yard grab, the Cowboys’ longest play from scrimmage.

Former Utah and Herriman High linebacker Francis Bernard had a tackle for the Cowboys, while former Brighton High wide receiver Simi Fehoko was inactive for Dallas.

Here’s a look at how other Utah ties performed in Sunday’s wild-card games:

Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15

Former Weber State and Stansbury High offensive guard Sua Opeta started at right guard for the Eagles, his third start of the season.

Chiefs 42, Steelers 21

Three Utah ties on the Chiefs’ active roster — along with a pair of practice squad members — advanced to the divisional round.

Former BYU safety Daniel Sorensen had four tackles, including two solo stops, while former Cougar and Stansbury High safety Zayne Anderson added a tackle. Former Layton High wide receiver Marcus Kemp had a tackle as well.

For the Steelers, former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew had three tackles, including one solo stop.