3 keys to Utah’s 64-62 heartbreaking loss to Arizona State

Jalen Graham’s floater in the lane with 4.6 seconds remaining lifted Arizona State to a 64-62 win over the Runnin’ Utes on Monday afternoon in a Pac-12 game in Tempe, Ariz.

Out of timeouts, Utah rushed the ball up the court but couldn’t get off a good shot. The Utes suffered their sixth straight loss in the makeup game, which was supposed to have been played last Thursday.

Here are 3 keys to the game:

• One of the nation’s best free-throw shooting teams, the Utes went 17 of 20 from the free-throw line to stay with the Sun Devils; Arizona State won despite shooting 3 of 12 from the free-throw line.

• Utah’s David Jenkins Jr. knotted the score at 62-62 with 26 seconds remaining on a shot that barely beat the shot clock. He finished with 14 points to lead the Utes, while Rollie Worster added 13 and Dusan Mahorcic 12.

• Arizona State scored 21 points off 14 Utah turnovers, and overcame a poor shooting day (41.5%) by outscoring the Utes 36-22 in the paint. Kimani Lawrence led the Sun Devils with 18 points.