3 keys to Utah’s 64-62 heartbreaking loss to Arizona State

By Jay Drew
Utah forward Dusan Mahorcic, wearing red, shoots over Arizona State center Enoch Boakye
Utah forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) shoots over Arizona State center Enoch Boakye during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Jalen Graham’s floater in the lane with 4.6 seconds remaining lifted Arizona State to a 64-62 win over the Runnin’ Utes on Monday afternoon in a Pac-12 game in Tempe, Ariz.

Out of timeouts, Utah rushed the ball up the court but couldn’t get off a good shot. The Utes suffered their sixth straight loss in the makeup game, which was supposed to have been played last Thursday.

Here are 3 keys to the game:

• One of the nation’s best free-throw shooting teams, the Utes went 17 of 20 from the free-throw line to stay with the Sun Devils; Arizona State won despite shooting 3 of 12 from the free-throw line.

• Utah’s David Jenkins Jr. knotted the score at 62-62 with 26 seconds remaining on a shot that barely beat the shot clock. He finished with 14 points to lead the Utes, while Rollie Worster added 13 and Dusan Mahorcic 12.

• Arizona State scored 21 points off 14 Utah turnovers, and overcame a poor shooting day (41.5%) by outscoring the Utes 36-22 in the paint. Kimani Lawrence led the Sun Devils with 18 points.

