Donovan Mitchell sidelined with concussion symptoms

The Utah Jazz’s injury report was getting smaller and smaller by the day, leading many to believe that they Jazz would soon be at full strength. But the Jazz were dealt another blow on Tuesday.

Donovan Mitchell has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and will not play on Wednesday at home against the Houston Rockets.

With about 27 seconds left in the first half of the Jazz’s Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook swung his arms around to make a pass and made contact with Mitchell’s head.

This is the play where Donovan Mitchell was hurt last night, leading to him being in the concussion protocol and out for the Jazz's game against the Rockets tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Eb2Fd3niyi — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) January 19, 2022

Though he shook off the contact and played the rest of the game, Mitchell began to experience concussion-like symptoms after the game, leading to him entering the league’s protocol.

The only other Jazz player on the injury report for Wednesday’s game is Hassan Whiteside, who remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

The Jazz tip off against the Rockets at 7 p.m. MST on Wednesday at Vivint Arena.