Donovan Mitchell sidelined with concussion symptoms

Los Angeles guard Russell Westbrook made contact with Mitchell’s head during the first half of the Jazz’s loss to the Lakers Monday night

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell drives against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and guard Avery Bradley.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) and guard Avery Bradley (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz’s injury report was getting smaller and smaller by the day, leading many to believe that they Jazz would soon be at full strength. But the Jazz were dealt another blow on Tuesday.

Donovan Mitchell has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and will not play on Wednesday at home against the Houston Rockets.

With about 27 seconds left in the first half of the Jazz’s Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook swung his arms around to make a pass and made contact with Mitchell’s head.

Though he shook off the contact and played the rest of the game, Mitchell began to experience concussion-like symptoms after the game, leading to him entering the league’s protocol.

The only other Jazz player on the injury report for Wednesday’s game is Hassan Whiteside, who remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

The Jazz tip off against the Rockets at 7 p.m. MST on Wednesday at Vivint Arena.

