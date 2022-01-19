Is Utah LB Devin Lloyd flying up draft boards?

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd made it official last week that he’s declared for the NFL draft, and he is expected to be a first-round prospect come late April.

Now that it’s mock draft season — anytime after the NFL regular season ends, the mock drafts start to come in full force — there are plenty of national experts weighing in on how the 2022 draft’s first round could play out.

On Wednesday, two prominent draft experts — ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler — shared updated mock drafts, and both have Lloyd, a consensus All-American in 2021, as a top-15 draft pick.

The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. on Devin Lloyd

Kiper, in his first 2022 mock draft, has Lloyd going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 15 overall pick.

“This is both a need and value pick, as Lloyd is coming off a tremendous season,” Kiper wrote. “I’ve compared him to Tampa Bay’s Devin White — he’s an off-ball linebacker with speed, versatility, range and run-and-hit ability. He had eight sacks and four picks last season. This would be a major boost to the Philly D.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler on Devin Lloyd

Brugler, who projected the first two rounds of the 2022 draft, had Lloyd going in the top 10, at No. 9 to the Denver Broncos.

“Denver landed an impact defender with the ninth pick last year, and it could do that again with Lloyd. A former safety, he has outstanding eyes and explosion to drive downhill (22.0 tackles for loss in 2021) and the athleticism to make plays in coverage (four interceptions, two pick-sixes in 2021),” Brugler wrote.

Other mock drafts on Devin Lloyd

Here’s where a handful of other national publications predicted Lloyd will be selected in recent mock drafts: