French actor and Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, star of “It’s Only the End of the World” and Marvel’s upcoming series “Moon Knight” series, has died following a ski accident in the French Alps on Wednesday, according to Variety. He was 37.

The actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes. Ulliel suffered a serious brain trauma and was transported to a hospital in Grenoble via a helicopter.

Born on Nov. 25, 1984, in Boulogne-Billancourt, he is best known for playing the young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising” and Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic “Saint Laurent,” according to Deadline.

He was also the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was nominated for a Cesar Award, the national film award of France, for most promising actor in 2002 and 2003. He won that award in 2004 for his role in “A Very Long Engagement. In 2017, he won the Cesar Award for best actor for his role in “It’s Only the End of the World.”

“Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise,” said Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety. “Each appearance on the red carpet, from ‘La Princesse de Montpensier’ to ‘It’s Only The End of the World’ illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and we’ll always remember him.”

As a child, he was bitten by a dog and he later said that the scar, which looked like a dimple, helped him in his life and career, according to BBC.

Ulliel is survived by his son, Orso and his girlfriend, Gaëlle Piétri.