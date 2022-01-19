Is Jaxson Dart to BYU a possibility?

Jaxson Dart is one of the hottest names in NCAA transfer portal talks right now.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback, who played for USC as a freshman in 2021, is ranked the No. 3 available player in the transfer portal by 247 Sports.

Dart recently shared social media posts of visits he took to Oklahoma and Ole Miss, both Power Five programs that have needs at quarterback with departures at the position.

The latest chatter includes possible interest in BYU.

On Wednesday, SSN Ole Miss, a sports media company that covers the Rebels, reported that Dart is taking a visit to BYU, while adding that his decision will still come down to Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

Jaxson Dart is visiting BYU today but don't expect them to be a factor. It will still be between Ole Miss and OU. — Sidelines - Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) January 19, 2022

Dart, the 2020 Deseret News Mr. Football recipient who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon High, has ties to BYU, aside from being a Utah high school product.

BYU was the first to offer Dart a scholarship before his recruiting blew up.

The four-star athlete — the No. 10 QB prospect nationally in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings — also had BYU among his final four choices before ultimately signing with USC out of high school.

Quarterbacks currently in the BYU program are led by Jaren Hall. Hall, last year’s starter who will be a junior in 2022, is coming off a season where he threw for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 307 yards and three touchdowns, despite missing three games due to injury.

Fellow quarterbacks Jacob Conover, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters and Cade Fennegan were all freshmen last season.

Baylor Romney, who went 4-1 as a starter but mainly served as a reliable backup option for BYU over the past three seasons, recently announced he is leaving the Cougars program. He started the team’s bowl game, a 31-28 loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl.

Dart played in six games for USC this past season and ended the year as the Trojans’ starter. He threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.9% of his passes. He also rushed for two touchdowns.