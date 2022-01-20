Who is Biden’s running mate in 2024?

In Wednesday’s press conference, President Joe Biden committed to Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2024 when he runs for reelection.



A reporter asked whether Harris would be on his ticket and whether he thought she was doing a good job on voting rights policies. To this, Biden responded, “yes and yes,” per Politico

When asked to elaborate, Biden said, “there is no need to.”

“She’s going to be my running mate, No. 1,” he said. “And No. 2, I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job.”

Previously, Harris had dismissed a question about whether she’d be on the ticket in 2024, as rumors about Biden picking Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to replace Harris, per CNN.



“I’m sorry, we are thinking about today. I mean honestly, I know why you’re asking the question. ... We’re focused on the things in front of us,” she said.

Harris has been facilitating policy solutions on topics such as voting rights and immigration and border security, but the lack of progress in these areas has earned the vice president plenty of criticism, per the report.

The president has, time and again, said that he will run for reelection despite the fact that he will turn 81 years old on Election Day.

