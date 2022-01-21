Analysis: Jazz band together to get a win over Pistons

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled and dunks on Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends as Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) shoots at the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks on the Detroit Pistons in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) is surrounded by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and his mother Nicole Mitchell accept the player of the month award in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) is fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled as he drives by Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is surrounded on the rebound attempt by the Detroit Pistons in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes for a layup in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) goes for a rebound in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives to the basket agains the Detroit Pistons in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives on Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) hits a 3-pointer in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz coach Quin Synder reacts after a defensive stand in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) protests a call in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) protests a call in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is defended in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) protests a call against him in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey_Allred, Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News