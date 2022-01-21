This Utah restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country

Look, it’s never a good thing when you look up a company on Yelp and they have zero reviews. But it is a good thing when you make Yelp’s top 100 restaurants list.

The news: Yelp recently released a new list of the top 100 restaurants across the country based on Yelpers feedback.

The list reveals Yelpers’ favorite restaurants from one end of the country to the other.

Top restaurant: Cocina Madrigal, a Latinx father-and-son-owned eatery in Phoenix, Arizona, topped the entire list.

Utah’s top restaurant: Only one Utah restaurant made the list — Red Iguana.

The restaurant has been serving Salt Lake City residents and visitors since 1965.

“Founders Ramon and Maria Cardenas passed along their beloved Mexican recipes to the children, who proudly continue the family tradition,” the Yelp description read.

“Expect an hour wait any night of the week at the Iguana.”

The restaurant is known for their different mole sauces, according to the Yelp description

Quote: “Mole heaven. That’s what Red Iguana is,” reviewer John S. wrote. “All 7 of their regular moles — plus the pistachio that makes an appearance here and there — are outstanding. The best way to experience them is to ask for a sampler plate when you’re first seated and try them out before ordering.”

Flashback: An episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” from 2020 featured Red Iguana, as the Deseret News reported.