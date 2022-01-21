This Utah restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country

Look, it’s never a good thing when you look up a company on Yelp and they have zero reviews. But it is a good thing when you make Yelp’s top 100 restaurants list.
The news: Yelp recently released a new list of the top 100 restaurants across the country based on Yelpers feedback.
- The list reveals Yelpers’ favorite restaurants from one end of the country to the other.
Top restaurant: Cocina Madrigal, a Latinx father-and-son-owned eatery in Phoenix, Arizona, topped the entire list.
Utah’s top restaurant: Only one Utah restaurant made the list — Red Iguana.
- The restaurant has been serving Salt Lake City residents and visitors since 1965.
- “Founders Ramon and Maria Cardenas passed along their beloved Mexican recipes to the children, who proudly continue the family tradition,” the Yelp description read.
- “Expect an hour wait any night of the week at the Iguana.”
- The restaurant is known for their different mole sauces, according to the Yelp description
Quote: “Mole heaven. That’s what Red Iguana is,” reviewer John S. wrote. “All 7 of their regular moles — plus the pistachio that makes an appearance here and there — are outstanding. The best way to experience them is to ask for a sampler plate when you’re first seated and try them out before ordering.”
Flashback: An episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” from 2020 featured Red Iguana, as the Deseret News reported.
- “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featured the Mexican restaurant in 2008, too.
- “When it comes to the mix of funky, eclectic places that we do, you guys are kicking some butt,” Guy Fieri said of Salt Lake City in 2008.
