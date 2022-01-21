Legendary rock star Meat Loaf has died. Here’s what we know

Meat Loaf — the actor and singer who has one of the best-selling albums in history — has died. He was 74.

The news: Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page announced Friday that Meat Loaf had died. The reason for his death remains unclear.

What they’re saying: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page said.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls... don’t ever stop rocking!”

Details: Meat Loaf was the professional nickname for Marvin Lee Aday, who spent close to 60 years in the music and acting scene, according to NBC News.

“He was beloved by fans and soared to unlikely rock stardom with theatrical, dark-hearted anthems and an iconic long-haired look,” NBC News reported.

Meat Loaf had a number of hits, including songs such as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Per CNN, Meat Loaf also won a Grammy award for best solo rock vocal performance for his hit song “I’d Do Anything for Love.”

Meat Loaf also campaigned with then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney back in 2012.

Social media thoughts: Multiple reactions to Meat Loaf’s death found their way on social media as people praised the famous singer.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

— Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Rest in peace, ridiculously talented rock star Meat Loaf pic.twitter.com/yaErz8VAXg — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) January 21, 2022

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century - https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022