Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 
Music Entertainment

Watch: Meat Loaf and Mitt Romney once sang a song together

Meat Loaf and Mitt Romney once performed a song together onstage

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 Jan 21, 2022 9:20 a.m. MST
SHARE Watch: Meat Loaf and Mitt Romney once sang a song together
Meat Loaf performs at a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday.

Meat Loaf performs at a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 18, 2007. Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out Of Hell” album is one of the all-time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Andy Kropa, Associated Press

Meat Loaf — one of the most iconic singers in rock history — died earlier this week. His cause of death is unknown.

What to know: Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf had a tremendous impact on pop culture, showing up in multiple films over the years, including “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Fight Club.”

  • Meat Loaf has also hit the campaign trail for current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

Details: Back in 2012, when Romney was running for president, Meat Loaf joined Romney at a football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio. While there, the two sang “America the Beautiful” together.

Why it matters: Clearly, this is more Meat Loaf singing with Romney hanging around. But the video shows how far Meat Loaf’s reach could be. Not only could he be found on the radio airwaves, but he also made his way onto presidential campaign trails.

What he’s saying: Romney responded to Meat Loaf’s death on Friday.

  • “Heartache — but with warm memories — with news of Meat Loaf’s passing. A man of gentle kindness, generous spirit and exceptional talent. The unique quality of his music will stand the test of time. Like many who knew him, I will miss his friendship,” he said.
Next Up In Entertainment
This Disneyland-loving couple shared a moment at the park before officially meeting
Two worlds colliding as Snoop Dogg reveals a collab with BTS
Darth Vader will be a little different than you expect in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ director reveals
Just announced: Imagine Dragons, Macklemore add Utah stop to world tour
Why the Tabernacle Choir is joining the Utah Symphony’s new season
WWE legend Triple H is retiring from in-ring competition after cardiac event, viral pneumonia scare