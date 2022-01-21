Watch: Meat Loaf and Mitt Romney once sang a song together

Meat Loaf — one of the most iconic singers in rock history — died earlier this week. His cause of death is unknown.

What to know: Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf had a tremendous impact on pop culture, showing up in multiple films over the years, including “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Fight Club.”



Meat Loaf has also hit the campaign trail for current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

Details: Back in 2012, when Romney was running for president, Meat Loaf joined Romney at a football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio. While there, the two sang “America the Beautiful” together.

Why it matters: Clearly, this is more Meat Loaf singing with Romney hanging around. But the video shows how far Meat Loaf’s reach could be. Not only could he be found on the radio airwaves, but he also made his way onto presidential campaign trails.

What he’s saying: Romney responded to Meat Loaf’s death on Friday.

