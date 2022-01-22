 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys in BYU’s 78-65 win over Portland

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) dunks on the Portland Pilots in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU (17-4, 5-1) defeated Portland 78-65 Saturday night at the Marriott Center in front of a crowd of 14,857.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:

  • After falling behind by as many as seven in the first half, BYU closed out the first half strong with an 8-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Seneca Knight to go up 39-34 at halftime.
  • Knight was one of four Cougars to score in double figures. Knight finished with 14 points; Te’Jon Lucas had 16 to go along with seven assists; Fousseyni Traore recorded another double double with 14 points and 10 assists; and Caleb Lohner added 13 points, including a monster dunk midway through the second half.
  • BYU outscored Portland 32-16 in the paint and the Pilots, who entered the night as the nation’s top free throw shooting team, made just 9 of 18 from the charity stripe.

