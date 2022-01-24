Can Amy Schneider beat Matt Amodio’s streak on ‘Jeopardy!’

Amy Schneider has been breaking records on “Jeopardy!” left and right. She is already the only woman to surpass $1 million in winnings, per The New York Times.

But now, the engineering manager leveling up to surpass Yale Ph.D. candidate Matt Amodio’s 38-game streak, making her a super champion with the second-highest number of consecutive wins in the show’s history. (Host Ken Jennings holds the title for the first highest with 74 wins in 2004.)

Her $1,307,200 worth of winnings are already closing in on Amodio’s winnings of $1,518,601.

“When I first started (on ‘Jeopardy!’), I wasn’t sure if I might be going up against Matt Amodio, and I was really hoping I wouldn’t. And now it turns out I’m going to have to anyways,” she said on “Good Morning America.”



“So it’s going to be really challenging … a lot of strong players there. But it should be a lot of fun.”

In the interview, she gave credit to her curiosity and the ability to learn a lot of things for her streak of winnings. Jennings has also given Schneider some great advice: “He’s limited in what he can tell me because he’s the host; he has to stay neutral and whatever,” she said. “But the advice he gives to all of us before every game is just to relax and have fun and enjoy the moment. And that’s definitely something I’ve been trying to do.”

Last week, she surpassed 32-streak legend James Holzhauer.