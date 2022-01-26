Original voice of Charlie Brown, Peter Robbins, dead at 65

Actor Peter Robbins, who voiced the cartoon version of Charlie Brown in the 1960s has died. He was 65.

According to The Daily Beast, the cause of death was suicide.

Robbins started his career as Charlie Brown when he was a child and went on to lend his voice for several movies: “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” (1965) “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” (1966) “Charlie Brown’s All Stars!,” (1966) “You’re in Love, Charlie Brown,” (1967) “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown,” (1968) as well as the feature film “A Boy Named Charlie Brown” (1969), per TV line.

He also co-starred in a CBS sitcom called “Blondie.”

More than anything, Robbins loved playing Charlie Brown. So much so that he had a tattoo of the character along with one of Snoopy.

Throughout his life, he was candid about his struggles with mental illness, stating that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and also suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, per the report.

In 2015, he was sentenced to five years in prison for sending threatening letters to multiple people and was released on parole in 2019.

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me,” Robbins said after being released from prison, per Fox News 5, San Diego.

“I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.