Warning: This article contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 5.

“The Book of Boba Fett” has been a slow burn show — to say the least. The show has been building toward a fight between crime syndicates for the leadership of Tatooine. Each episode has been building toward an epic final battle where Boba Fett will, seemingly at least, earn his spot as the lord of the desert planet.

But in Episode 5 — titled “Return of The Mandalorian” — we took a break from this slow burn and were treated to something of a premiere episode for the upcoming “The Mandalorian” Season 3.

The fifth chapter of “The Book of Boba Fett” doesn’t feature Boba Fett at all. Instead, it focuses on Din Djarin, or Mando, from “The Mandalorian” series. In this episode, Mando starts by collecting a bounty, using his darksaber to combat a crime boss. Later, we see him interact with other Mandalorians, who instruct him about Mandalorian history and the Mandalorian creed. To close out the episode, Mando heads to Tatooine where he builds a new ship — a starfighter from Naboo, which prequel fans will easily recognize. Lastly, we’re treated with Mando aligning with Boba Fett to take on the Pyke Syndicate.

This episode wasn't so much the fifth chapter to “Book of Boba Fett” as it was a teaser for what’s to come on “The Mandalroain” Season 3. We learn about where Mando has been since Luke Skywalker took Grogu (Baby Yoda) into his car and how Mando has been handling his darksaber after obtaining it from Moff Gideon. If anything, this show will become a bridge between “Mandalorian” Season 2 and Season 3, eventually becoming necessary viewing to understand the complete journey.

The episode is also a clear indication of why “The Mandalorian” was such a better show compared to “The Book of Boba Fett.”

For one, we got to see Mando compete with the darksaber, a cool move that should excite longtime Star Wars fans who have pined to see the darksaber used. At the same time, we learn more about the Star Wars galaxy culture as Mando has to travel on a commercial air flight to Tatooine, which requires him to leave his weapons with baggage claim.

And we can’t ignore the fact that Mando rebuilds a Naboo starfighter — a vehicle once piloted by Anakin Skywalker in “The Phantom Menace” — as an epic callback to the original series. Add in the entrance of New Republic soldiers and it feels like a classic “Mandalorian” episode that melds the original Star Wars trilogy with the new era.

There’s something about the Mandalorian’s journey that has more charisma and poise than “The Book of Boba Fett.” It’s a show that pays homage to fans and gives us something new to observe.

I haven’t minded “The Book of Boba Fett” as a series. It’s challenged how we see certain characters and how we observe Boba Fett as a character. But it’s probably not a great sign that the show’s best episode is a sneaky teaser for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.” It will help build a fascinating conclusion for “Book of Boba Fett” — which we are two episodes away from — but it will build even more anticipation for the next season of Disney’s better “Star Wars” project.