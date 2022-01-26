 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Donovan Mitchell could return to action this weekend for the Jazz

The guard has missed five games after suffering a concussion but is nearing a return

By Sarah Todd
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during a timeout as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Cavs won 111-91.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz have been without Donovan Mitchell for five straight games, but the two time All-Star guard is nearing a return to action.

Mitchell entered the NBA’s concussion protocol after he started experiencing concussion symptoms following the Jazz’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17. Mitchell has continued to experience symptoms and stayed in Utah with assistant coach Keyon Dooling during the Jazz’s recent two-game trip to Golden State and Phoenix.

On Wednesday night, ahead of the Jazz’s second straight game against the Phoenix Suns, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said that Mitchell has been progressing and that there’s a chance he could return this weekend.

The Jazz play in Memphis on Friday and in Minnesota on Sunday. Barring any major setback, Mitchell is expected to travel with the team and could make his return in one of those games.

“He’s doing very well, so we’ll take the next couple days and see,” Zanik said. “Hopefully as things progress then availability for the weekend is possible. That would be great.”

Mitchell’s injury is believed to have occurred at the 27 second mark of the second quarter against the Lakers in a collision with Russell Westbrook.

