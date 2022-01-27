 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to BYU’s loss against Santa Clara

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas raises three fingers
FILE — Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) celebrates a 3-pointer in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU (17-5, 5-2) fell to Santa Clara 77-76 Thursday night at the Leavey Center as Jalen Williams scored a layup just before the final buzzer.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:

  • Williams finished with a game-high 26 points for the Broncos.
  • Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas combined for 37 points but it wasn’t enough on this night against the Broncos.
  • BYU had a 76-73 lead with 16 seconds remaining on a putback by Fousseyni Traore, who finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Spencer Johnson missed a free throw with 6.5 seconds remaining to give Santa Clara a chance to win the game.

