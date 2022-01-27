 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Did Trump just accidentally reveal he’s running in 2024?

Trump said while golfing that he would be the “45th and 47th” president.

By D. Hunter Schwarz
Former President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America Rally Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump has remained coy about his plans for 2024, even while taking steps to keep the door the open.

But in a video shared on social media Wednesday, Trump said while golfing that he’d return to the White House. In the video, a man filming Trump says, “First on tee, 45th president of the United States,” to which Trump responds, “45th and 47th.”

If Trump returned to the White House as the 47th president, he would be just the second president to serve two nonconsecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president.

Trump is acting like a future candidate, even if he’s holding off on making it official. He’s continued to hold rallies, and so far, he’s endorsed 86 candidates, according to Ballotpedia, including a number running against Republican incumbents. A December 2021 Reuters-Ipsos poll about the 2024 Republican primary poll found Trump leading the field at 54%, ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second at 11%.

Trump’s company is under investigation by the New York Attorney General, and on Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Trump to end the investigation.

Trump also finds himself under a microscope by the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the committee received Trump administration documents from the National Archives, including calendars about Jan. 6, a draft of Trump’s speech before the attack and a draft executive order that called for seizing voting machines.

