High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — Herriman, Bear River earn rare wins late

Herriman rallies big in fourth quarter

Box Score

One of Herriman’s youngster players turned in some late heroics on Friday night.

Freshman Cale Barclay sank three free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining as Herriman used a great fourth quarter to rally past Riverton for the 56-55 region win.

Trailing 42-31 heading into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs used a 25-13 edge in the fourth quarter for rally for its second region victory.

“We have a really young team. We play mostly sophomores and freshman. We have taken some lumps this season in some really close games. I think we’ve learned from those games,” said Herriman coach Lance Gummersall. “Even getting behind tonight our boys showed a ton of grit and continued to fight. Malcolm Johnson hit some huge shots. Ike Palmer made some really good basketball decisions.”

Johnson led Herriman with 18 points while Barclay added 17.

Related Woods Cross keeps goal of a Region 5 title alive with win over Bonneville

Bear River’s Caleb Barfuss wins it at buzzer

Box Score

Bear River senior Caleb Barfuss scored on a layup at the buzzer as the Bears rallied past Mountain Crest for the 37-36 victory.

In a game that neither team played all that well offensively, Bear River outscored Mountain Crest 14-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

“It was a great team win. We struggled offensively tonight but the kids made up for it in the defensive end. I’m really proud of them and the effort they gave tonight,” said Bear River coach Reggie Shaw.

Barfuss scored 16 points to lead the Bears, who moved into a three-way tie for fourth place with Logan and Mountain Crest in Region 11.

Dixie rallies late past Desert Hills

Box Score

Dixie needed some late heroics to keep its Region 10 title hopes alive, and that’s exactly what the Flyers did.

Trailing Desert Hills by five with under a minute to go in a tight defensive game, Dixie rallied for the 39-38 to remain within a game of league-leading Snow Canyon.

Bronson Barben scored the go-ahead layup with nine seconds remaining and then Dixie’s defense got a stop at the other end to preserve the win.

“Guys just didn’t quit. Cam Dyer and Bronson Barben came up huge down the stretch. So proud of our teams attitude and effort,” said Dixie coach Tyler Roberts.

Jordan Roberts led Dixie with 12 points on three 3-pointers.

Juab tops Union in tight Region 14 game

Box Score

In a key game for a pair of Region 14 teams trying to stay in the top of the region standings, Juab narrowly beat visiting Union 59-53 to remain within striking distance of the league leaders.

Carter Lynn scored 16 points to pace the Wasps while Justin Christensen chipped in with 13 points on three 3-pointers.

“Tonight’s win over a very talented Union team took a complete team effort. We got contributions by a lot of players on both ends of the floor. We had to play well tonight to get the win,” said Juab coach Kamron White.

Alta keeps pace with Region 8 leaders

Box Score

Alta made all the necessary plays late against visiting Lehi on Friday night as it held on for the 46-42 victory to keep pace atop of the league standings.

Alta and Timpview both own 5-1 region records, just a half game behind league-leading Orem, who sits at 6-1.

“Our guys played with a lot of energy and made winning plays down the stretch. We had guys step up big in big moments from our starters to guys coming off the bench. I’m proud of our guys for how they competed,” said Alta coach Travis Ohrn.

Jaxon Johnson led a balanced scoring attack from Alta scoring 13 points, the only Alta player to score in double figures.

Bingham continues to roll in Region 3

Box Score

Bingham flexed its muscles once again in Region 3 action on Friday night.

The Miners jumped all over West Jordan in the first quarter, racing to an early double-digit lead and never looking back on its way to the 69-51 victory.

Luke Leatherwood led Bingham with 20 points on four 3-pointers while Cam Dupaix added 16 points.

“Our defense stepped up again as it has all year long. Our rotations were almost perfect as we limited a very good shooting team to just three made 3s all night. Luke Leatherwood really got us going in the first half and then solid team basketball offensively allowed us to open up the game a little on the second half. West Jordan showed a lot of toughness and never gave up, that’s the sign of a well-coached good team,” said Bingham coach Kyle Straatman.

Bingham’s average margin of victory in four region games so far is 21.3 ppg.