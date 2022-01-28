High school wrestling: 1A divisional recaps, Panguitch, Monticello claim team titles

Panguitch and Monticello captured their respective 1A divisional titles on Friday heading into the 1A state tournament in Richfield in two weeks.

Panguitch won the Division A qualifier in dominant fashion as it racked up a staggering 413.5 team points and qualified 26 wrestlers to the state meet.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team this year. These guys battle in the wrestling room everyday and it has translated to success in competition. They have an excellent work ethic and a great love for the sport of wrestling,” said Panguitch coach Colin Marshall.

Panguitch has won the past two 1A state championships and it will be the big favorite to three-peat at the Sevier Valley Center in two weeks.

At the Division B qualifier, Monticello edged Milford for the team title as it qualified 13 wrestlers for the state meet. Milford was runner-up as it qualified nine wrestlers to state.

“Nobody gave us much of a chance to win the division. I told the kids that if they wrestled like they can we could win it. We had some great individual performances that turned into a great team win. I couldn’t be happier or prouder of this group of fine young men. Great day to be a Buckaroo,” said Monticello coach Kent Adair.

1A Divisional A

At Bryce Valley High School

Team scores

Panguitch, 413.5 Altamont, 136 Rich, 81 Wayne, 76 Bryce Valley, 59 Esclante, 10 Telos, 4

Individual results

106 — 1. Randy Marshall, Panguitch; 2. Tanner Marshall, Panguitch; 3. Justin Goodrich, Altamont; Krey Bradbury, Wayne.

113 — 1. Dillon Ivie, Altamont; 2. Shad Partridge, Panguitch; 3. Austin VanSyoc, Rich; 4. Tavin Leibbrandt, Panguitch.

120 — 1. Braxton Atkin, Panguitch; 2. Rayce Jeffery, Wayne; 3. Brody Evans, Altamont; 4. Hunter Dickinson, Panguitch.

126 — 1. Cameron Atkin, Panguitch; 2. Ryker Grundy, Wayne; 3. Ronan Mooney, Panguitch; 4. Lucas Stonehouse, Rich.

132 — 1. Jacob Marshall, Panguitch; 2. Bryson Henrie, Panguitch; 3. Dallas Vansyoc, Rich; 4. Parker Hallows, Wayne.

138 — 1. Thomas Marshall, Panguitch; 2. Riley Edwards, Wayne; 3. Ben Jensen, Bryce Valley; 4. Casey Jessop, Panguitch.

144 — 1. Isaac Leech, Bryce Valley; 2. Korban Osburn, Panguitch; 3. Carsen Jessop, Panguitch; 4. Dallen Platt, Bryce Valley.

150 — 1. Theron Evans, Panguitch; 2. Skyler Frandsen, Panguitch; 3. Samuel Peterson, Escalante; 4. McClain Nelson, Wayne.

157 — 1. Cael Houston, Panguitch; 2. Ryker Conk, Rich; 3. Jacolby Bridges, Panguitch; 4. Taylor Jacobson, Wayne.

165 — 1. Bryant Mullins, Altamont; 2. Nash Jensen, Panguitch; 3. Collin Stewart, Bryce Valley; 4. Lucas Albrecht, Panguitch.

175 — 1. Greyson McKinnon, Altamont; 2. Bronson Wehrli, Panguitch; 3. Koda Bridges, Panguitch.

190 — 1. Weston Mullins, Altamont; 2. Gage Julander, Panguitch; 3. Shayne Weston Howell, Panguitch.

215 — 1. Cole Harland, Panguitch.

285 — 1. Elli Brooks, Rich; 2. Arik Blevins, Panguitch; 3. Kaleb Witbeck, Altamont; 4. Alexander Zumot, Telos.

1A Divisional B

At Milford High School

Team scores

Monticello, 180 Milford, 149 Piute, 120 Tintic, 107 Diamond Ranch, 46 Whitehorse, 33 Water Canyon, 25

Individual results

106 — 1. Joseph Harris, Monticello; 2. Gordon Grimstead, Tintic; 3. Josh Bowles, Piute.

113 — 1. Judd Netto, Milford.

126 — 1. Hagen Meyer, Milford; 2. Zachary Thayn, Monticello; 3. Chandler Henderson, Monticello; 4. Trevor Pearson, Piute.

132 — 1. Colton Barnes, Milford; 2. Josh Wheeler, Monticello; 3. Tyson Wheeler, Monticello; 4. Terrance Cooke, Water Canyon.

138 — 1. Javlin Robison, Monticello; 2. Kade Severe, Piute; 3. Tesler Fields, Milford; 4. Neut Kunz, Tintic.

144 — 1. Mckray Gayler, Piute; 2. Okley Sylvester, Piute; 3. Colby Byrge, Diamond Ranch; 4. Taylor Dotson, Milford.

150 — 1. Quaid Thompson, Milford; 2. Tyler Thayn, Monticello; 3. Henry Watts, Diamond Ranch; 4. Christian Wiley, Piute.

157 — 1. Monty Morrison, Piute; 2. Morgan Finicum, Milford; 3. Logan Draper, Monticello; 4. Dalton Holden, Tintic.

165 — 1. Thomas Fullmer, Monticello; 2. Lester Barlow, Water Canyon; 3. Collin Kelsch, Water Canyon; 4. Tavon Black, Monticello.

175 — 1. Blake Barnes, Milford; 2. Deegan Hansen, Tintic; 3. Jarum Robinson, Monticello.

190 — 1. Jesse James, Piute; 2. Oakley Adams, Monticello; 3. John Harrigan, Diamond Ranch; 4. Aiden Despain, Tintic.

215 — 1. Jaden Kriegh, Tintic; 2. Marcus Denny, Whitehorse; 3. Corbin Springer, Piute; 4. Elias Romero, Milford.

285 — 1. Garrett Kirgan, Tintic; 2. Camren Carpenter, Monticello; 3. Preston Hathale, Whitehorse; 4. Lucas Collins, Whitehorse.