MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz have signed Danuel House to a second standard 10-day deal, team sources told the Deseret News on Friday.

House originally joined the Jazz on a 10-day hardship deal. Then they signed him to a standard 10-day deal on Jan. 18, then a second 10-day deal on Friday.

Per NBA rules, a player can only work through two standard 10-day deals on a team (hardship deals do not count toward that two contract limit). After that time, if the team wants to keep the player on the roster, it must sign him to a standard contract for the rest of the season.

On Wednesday night, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said the Jazz have been pleased with what House has done for the team. That turned out to be pleased enough to offer him another 10-day deal.

Not including House, the Jazz have two open roster spots. House’s current deal will run to Feb. 7, just before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.