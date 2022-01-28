 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jazz sign Danuel House to another 10-day deal

Team will now have to make decision on whether to keep House for the rest of the season

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. puts his hands on his head during game against the Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. puts his hands on his head after a foul call during game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The Jazz signed House to a second 10-day contract.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz have signed Danuel House to a second standard 10-day deal, team sources told the Deseret News on Friday.

House originally joined the Jazz on a 10-day hardship deal. Then they signed him to a standard 10-day deal on Jan. 18, then a second 10-day deal on Friday.

Per NBA rules, a player can only work through two standard 10-day deals on a team (hardship deals do not count toward that two contract limit). After that time, if the team wants to keep the player on the roster, it must sign him to a standard contract for the rest of the season.

On Wednesday night, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said the Jazz have been pleased with what House has done for the team. That turned out to be pleased enough to offer him another 10-day deal.

Not including House, the Jazz have two open roster spots. House’s current deal will run to Feb. 7, just before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

