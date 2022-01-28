 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Shiba Inu coin announces its own metaverse — welcome to the Shiberse

Is Shiba Inu coin joining the metaverse? Yep

By Herb Scribner
Shiba Inu cryptocurrency token continues to raise as it joins Coinbase.
Is Shiba Inu coin joining the metaverse? Yes it is.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Shiba Inu coin — a cryptocurrency based on the Shiba Inu dog meme — is creating its own metaverse called the Shiberse.

  • Yes, this is one of the weirdest sentences I’ve ever written.

The news: The official Shib coin Twitter account tweeted the announcement Monday, saying that there will be a new, immersive space for Shiba fans.

  • “As promised, we are so excited to announce our first special surprise for the year #ShibArmy!
  • “In 2022, we are reaching new heights and welcoming the #Shiberse . An immersive experience for our ecosystem and the Metaverse space!
  • “We can’t wait to show you more. Woof!”

Why it matters: “This announcement has excited the Shiba Inu community and brought a ray of hope amid the market downturn. Social media is flooding with posts about the latest SHIB update and how the upcoming metaverse will change the fortunes of the tokens,” according to MARCA.

State of the market: The overall cryptocurrency market saw a $130 billion drop in value in a 24-hour period. Big crypto tokens such as bitcoins and ether saw massive drops.

  • Both meme-based cryptocurrency coins Shiba Inu coin and Dogecoin saw a big drop, too, from the crash.
  • “A widespread selloff in cryptocurrencies saw the most speculative tokens lose significant ground, as risk-averse attitudes pushed investors away from meme assets,” Bloomberg reports.

Yes, but: Shiba Inu coin rallied a little bit after the drop, jumping 40% from its lows seen earlier in January.

Next Up In Business

Loading comments...

The Latest

These Utah ties are fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl

By Brandon Judd

Tom Brady is reportedly retiring

By Ryan McDonald

High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Bingham jumps over Davis for top spot in 6A

By James Edward

High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update

By James Edward

What is NeoCoV? This mysterious virus is spreading (again) among bats in South Africa

By Herb Scribner

Doctors are begging for food in war-torn Tigray amid Ethiopia civil war

By Herb Scribner