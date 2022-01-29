High school swimming: 3A region championship recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s four region swimming meets in Class 3A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 11-12.

The four region champions for the girls were Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial, while the four boys region champs were Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial.

Grid View Carbon’s girls swimming team won the Region 12 championship at Richfield High School. Provided by Carbon

Canyon View’s boys swimming team won the Region 12 championship at Richfield High School. Provided by Canyon View

Region 12 championships

At Richfield High School

Girls team scores

Carbon, 462 Emery, 401.5 Canyon View, 355.5 Richfield, 224 Grand, 182 Gunnison Valley, 99 South Sevier, 39 Beaver, 27 North Sevier, 14

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Canyon, 2:04.34; 2. Carbon, 2:12.57; 3. Emery, 2:17.44.

200 freestyle — 1. Avah Kling, Richfield, 2:14.82; 2. Sydney Carter, Emery, 2:15.05; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 2:21.93.

200 individual medley — 1. Kiley Reynolds, Canyon View, 2:29.05; 2. Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 2:32.76; 3. Cambrie Jensen, Emery, 2:41.64.

50 freestyle — 1. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.68; 2. Thalyn Lyman, Carbon, 26.80; 3. Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 27.06.

100 butterfly — 1. Addison Taylor, Canyon View, 1:04.55; 2. Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 1:05.30; 3. Katelyn Bower, Carbon, 1:18.98.

100 freestyle — 1. Addison Taylor, Canyon View, 59.16; 2. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 1:00.36; 3. Sydney Carter, 1:00.66.

500 freestyle — Riley Rushton, Canyon View, 6:15.35; 2. Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 6:32.65; 3. Jayde Young, 6:41.54.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Carbon, 1:48.98; 2. Emery, 1:53.34; 3. Canyon View, 1:55.04.

100 backstroke — 1. Cambrie Jensen, Emery, 1:09.07; 2. Zoe Warren, Grand, 1:12.71; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 1:13.42.

100 breaststroke — 1. Kiley Reynolds, Canyon View, 1:10.96; 2. Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 1:17.11; 3. Carley Young, Emery, 1:24.41.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Carbon, 4:05.84; 2. Emery, 4:11.55; 3. Richfield, 4:28.89.

Boys team scores

Canyon View, 469 Carbon, 318 Richfield, 305 Grand, 264 Emery, 219 Gunnison Valley, 141 Beaver, 36 South Sevier, 32

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:41.17; 2. Carbon, 1:59.87; 3. Emery, 1:59.88

200 freestyle — 1. Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 1:51.64; 2. Camde Chamberlain, Carbon, 2:01.39; 3. Ayden Ceniceros, Grand, 2:06.22.

200 individual medley — 1. Max Cannon, 1:58.93; 2. Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 2:14.81; 3. Robert Gonzalez, Beaver, 2:165.

50 freestyle — 1. Grant Kling, Richfield, 22.06; 2. Ryen Bailey, Canyon View, 22.98; 3. William Edwards, Canyon View, 23.83.

100 butterfly — 1. Robert Gonzalez, Beaver, 55.40; 2. Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 56.10; 3. Ryen Bailey, Canyon View, 57.58.

100 freestyle — 1. Grant Kling, Richfield, 49.35; 2. Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 50.96; 3. Tyler Waters, Gunnison Valley, 57.27.

500 freestyle — 1. Max Cannon, Canyon View, 4:53.32; 2. Camde Chamberlain, Carbon, 5:36.11; 3. Boyd Bradford, Carbon, 5:51.19.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:35.39; 2. Richfield, 1:38.63; 3. Carbon, 1:41.44.

100 backstroke — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 1:02.22; 2. Joe Anderson, Canyon View, 1:02.92; 3. Arthur Hawks, Grand, 1:04.03.

100 breaststroke — 1. Brendan Moore, Grand, 1:07.95; 2. Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 1:09.59; 3. Jace Robinson, Canyon View, 1:11.84.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 3:31.12; 2. Richfield, 3:39.54; 3. Carbon, 3:43.25.

Grid View Ogden’s girls swimming team won the Region 13 championship at the Tooele Aquatics Pool. Provided by Ogden

Ogden’s girls swimming team won the Region 13 championship at the Tooele Aquatics Pool. Provided by Ogden

Region 13 championships

At Tooele Aquatics Pool

Girls team scores

Ogden, 468 Morgan, 371 Grantsville, 269 Ben Lomond, 259 St. Joseph, 162 South Summit, 158

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Ogden, 2:10.86; 2. Morgan, 2:16.67; 3. Grantsville, 2:23.07.

200 freestyle — 1. Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 2:18.19; 2. Lola Beneke, St. Joseph, 2:33.74; 3. Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 2:35.06.

200 individual medley — 1. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:42.12; 2. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 2:51.90; 3. Karli Orn, Morgan, 2:53.85.

50 freestyle — 1. Stella Hunter, Ogden, 25.98; 2. Erika Hains, Ogden, 30.54; 3. Sara Wilkinson, Morgan, 30.62.

100 butterfly — 1. Kaitlyn Caldwell, South Summit, 1:06.86; 2. Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 1:11.70; 3. Libby Whitham, Grantsville, 1:17.14.

100 freestyle — 1. Stella Hunter, Ogden, 59.39; 2. Katilyn Caldwell, South Summit, 1:03.55; 3. Grace Gordon, Morgan, 1:05.37.

500 freestyle — 1. Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 6:08.82; 2. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:13.78; 3. Paige Hill, Morgan, 6:45.83.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:55.58; 2. Morgan, 1:59.15; 3. Grantsville, 2:06.73.

100 backstroke — 1. Elly Carlton, Ogden, 1:10.30; 2. Jessica Hicks, Morgan, 1:22.28; 3. Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, 1:22.59.

100 breaststroke — 1. Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 1:18.90; 2. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 1:22.81; 3. Shae Stephenson, Ogden, 1:23.82.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 4:43.52; 2. Morgan, 4:44.77; 3. St. Joseph, 4:49.22.

Boys team scores

Ogden, 526 Morgan, 464 South Summit, 314 Ben Lomond, 166 St. Joseph, 120 Grantsville, 71

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. South Summit, 1:53.73; 2. Morgan, 1:54.21; 3. Ogden, 1:54.48.

200 freestyle — 1. Bradyn Reeves, Ogden, 2:03.64; 2. Gerrit Noroda, Morgan, 2:06.40; 3. Zach Wilkinson, Morgan, 2:19.58.

200 individual medley — 1. Brayden Noorda, Morgan, 2:18.36; 2. Tyler Robertson, Morgan, 2:23.74; 3. Brooks Mortensen, Ogden, 2:26.88.

50 freestyle — 1. Will Jones, St. Joseph, 22.95; 2. Treven Lassche, South Summit, 23.72; 3. Porter Barlett, 24.56.

100 butterfly — 1. Will Jones, St. Joseph, 52.87; 2. James Keddington, South Summit, 1:01.28; 3. Porter Barlett, Ogden, 1:03.96.

100 freestyle — 1. Ty Lewis, Morgan, 54.61; 2. Easton Jacobsen, Ben Lomond, 54.78; 3. Dawson Malan, Dawson, 56.39.

500 freestyle — 1. Bradyn Reeves, Ogden, 5:45.53; 2. Gerrit Noorda, Morgan, 5:48.02; 3. Levi Bennett, Morgan, 6:16.18.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:40.41; 2. South Summit, 1:40.60; 3. Morgan, 1:47.03.

100 backstroke — 1. Brayden Noorda, Morgan, 1:02.20; 2. Brooks Mortensen, Ogden, 1:03.16; 3. James Keddington, South Summit, 1:03.23.

100 breaststroke — 1. Treven Lassche, South Summit, 1:07.91; 2. Case Crowther, Ogden, 1:12.93; 3. Ty Willey, Ogden, 1:15.79.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Morgan, 3:45.30; 2. Ogden, 3:47.56; 3. Ben Lomond, 4:09.27.

Region 14 championships

At Mount Pleasant City Aquatics Center

Girls team scores

Union, 499 Millard, 492 North Sanpete, 251 Manti, 218 Delta, 107 Maeser Prep, 45 Juab, 40, Altamont, 17 Wasatch Academy, 11

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Millard, 2:09.46; 2. Union, 2:12.04; 3. North Sanpete, 2:25.95.

200 freestyle — 1. Tori Day, North Sanpete, 2:15.72; 2. Aimee Thurman, 2:18.07; 3. Cami Wood, Union, 2:19.12.

200 individual medley — 1. Grace Holman, Juab, 2:26.10; 2. Olivea Howes, Union, 2:46.75; 3. Hannah Koyle, Millard, 2:48.03.

50 freestyle — 1. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 27.34; 2. Abbey Burnham, Union, 28.04; 3. Sienna Scholes, Union, 29.39.

100 butterfly — 1. Sarah Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:06.73; 2. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:15.47; 3. Sienna Scholes, Union, 1:17.91.

100 freestyle — 1. Abbey Burnham, Union, 1:01.37; 2. Whitney Whiting, Union, 1:04.26; 3. Devin Roper, Millard, 1:06.01.

500 freestyle — 1. Aimee Thurman, Millard, 6:17.07; 2. Tori Day, North Sanpete, 6:17.11; 3. Cami Wood, Union, 6:30.97.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 1:52.39; 2. Millard, 1:52.65; 3. North Sanpete, 2:00.33.

100 backstroke — 1. Sarah Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:07.35; 2. Emma Koyle, Millard, 1:10.45; 3. Kailey Thurman, 1:13.01.

100 breaststroke — 1. Grace Holman, 1:11.87; 2. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:17.65; 3. Kadi Dearden, Millard, 1:21.54.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Millard, 4:15.87; 2. Manti, 4:51.61; 3. Delta, 5:10.49.

Boys team scores

Union, 562 Millard, 390 North Sanpete, 354 Manti, 220 Delta, 69 Juab, 33

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Union, 1:50.29; 2. Millard, 1:56.53; 3. North Sanpete, 1:59.38.

200 freestyle — 1. Ethan Bishop, Millard, 1:56.60; 2. Tyson Guymon, Union, 1:59.65; 3. Tristan DeGrey, Juab, 2:01.34.

200 individual medley — 1. William Bertoch, Union, 2:16.14; 2. Gideon Plamer, North Sanpete, 2:25.39; 3. Stetson Batty, Union, 2:25.60.

50 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 23.55; 2. Mason Hadden, Union,25.50; 3. Carson Brunson, Millard, 25.64.

100 butterfly — 1. William Bertoch, Union, 55.43; 2. Joseph Holbrook, North Sanpete, 1:07.30; 3. Gideon Palmer, North Sanoete, 1:07.94.

100 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 52.79; 2. Tracer Schmitt, Union, 54.63; 3. Carson Brunson, Millard, 57.72.

500 freestyle — 1. Ethan Bishop, Millard, 5:25.35; 2. Tryson Guymon, Union, 5:43.22; 3. Jacob Despain, Millard, 5:54.26.

200 freestyle relay — Union, 1:39.82; 2. Millard, 1:42.20; 3. North Sanpete, 1:42.56.

100 backstroke — 1. Mason Hadden, Union, 1:02.74; 2. Tristan DeGrey, Juab, 1:03.08; 3. Brady Smith, North Sanpete, 1:07.38.

100 breaststroke — 1. Ethan Larsen, Millard, 1:09.16; 2. Tracer Schmitt, Union, 1:13.52; 3. Jeryn Henrie, Union, 1:13.69.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 3:37.81; 2. Millard, 3:43.25; 3. North Sanpete, 4:10.83.

Grid View Ogden’s boys swimming team won the Region 15 championship at Hillcrest High School. Provided by Judge Memorial

Judge’s boys and girls swimming teams swept the Region 15 titles in a meet head at the Hillcrest High School. Provided by Judge Memorial

Region 15 championships

At Hillcrest High School

Girls team scores

Judge Memorial, 505 Juan Diego, 374 North Summit, 350 Rowland Hall, 164 Summit Academy, 80 American Leadership, 34

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 2:01.12; 2. Juan Diego, 2:11.99; 3. Rowland Hall, 2:12.51.

200 freestyle — 1. Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 1:59.31; 2. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:11.13; 3. Penelope Dalton, Judge Memorial, 2:21.72.

200 individual medley — 1. Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 2:34.30; 2. Marin O’Brien, Judge Memorial, 2:40.91; 3. Caeli Sherman, Judge Memorial, 2:48.18.

50 freestyle — 1. Olivia Cowan, Judge Memorial, 25.85; 2. Emma Herre, ALA, 27.02; 3. Morgan Rutledge, Juan Diego, 27.33.

100 butterfly — 1. Caeli Sherman, Judge Memorial, 1:13.31; 2. Rachel Stanford, North Summit, 1:14.08; 3. Bea Pascual, Juan Diego, 1:14.76.

100 freestyle — 1. Olivia Cowan, Judge Memorial, 57.04; 2. Emma Herre, ALA, 58.90; 3. Morgan Rutledge, Juan Diego, 1:01.18.

500 freestyle — 1. Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 5:24.45; 2. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:48.80; 3. Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 6:11.13.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Juan Diego, 1:51.05; 2. Judge Memorial, 1:53.45; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:58.96.

100 backstroke — 1. Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 1:09.51; 2. Taryn Thompson, Rowland Hall, 1:13.37; 3. Thais Tosolini, Juan Diego, 1:14.53.

100 breaststroke — 1. Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:12.58; 2. Bea Pascual, Juan Diego, 1:22.72; 3. Lenora Schupbach, North Summit, 1:23.56.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 4:00.00; 2. Juan Diego, 4:03.55; 3. North Summit, 4:46.10.

Boys team scores

Judge Memorial, 516 Juan Diego, 410 North Summit, 348 Rowland Hall, 166 American Leadership, 63 Summit Academy, 19

Individual results