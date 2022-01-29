High school swimming: 3A region championship recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s four region swimming meets in Class 3A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 11-12.
The four region champions for the girls were Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial, while the four boys region champs were Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial.
Region 12 championships
At Richfield High School
Girls team scores
- Carbon, 462
- Emery, 401.5
- Canyon View, 355.5
- Richfield, 224
- Grand, 182
- Gunnison Valley, 99
- South Sevier, 39
- Beaver, 27
- North Sevier, 14
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Canyon, 2:04.34; 2. Carbon, 2:12.57; 3. Emery, 2:17.44.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Avah Kling, Richfield, 2:14.82; 2. Sydney Carter, Emery, 2:15.05; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 2:21.93.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Kiley Reynolds, Canyon View, 2:29.05; 2. Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 2:32.76; 3. Cambrie Jensen, Emery, 2:41.64.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.68; 2. Thalyn Lyman, Carbon, 26.80; 3. Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 27.06.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Addison Taylor, Canyon View, 1:04.55; 2. Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 1:05.30; 3. Katelyn Bower, Carbon, 1:18.98.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Addison Taylor, Canyon View, 59.16; 2. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 1:00.36; 3. Sydney Carter, 1:00.66.
- 500 freestyle — Riley Rushton, Canyon View, 6:15.35; 2. Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 6:32.65; 3. Jayde Young, 6:41.54.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Carbon, 1:48.98; 2. Emery, 1:53.34; 3. Canyon View, 1:55.04.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Cambrie Jensen, Emery, 1:09.07; 2. Zoe Warren, Grand, 1:12.71; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 1:13.42.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Kiley Reynolds, Canyon View, 1:10.96; 2. Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 1:17.11; 3. Carley Young, Emery, 1:24.41.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Carbon, 4:05.84; 2. Emery, 4:11.55; 3. Richfield, 4:28.89.
Boys team scores
- Canyon View, 469
- Carbon, 318
- Richfield, 305
- Grand, 264
- Emery, 219
- Gunnison Valley, 141
- Beaver, 36
- South Sevier, 32
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:41.17; 2. Carbon, 1:59.87; 3. Emery, 1:59.88
- 200 freestyle — 1. Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 1:51.64; 2. Camde Chamberlain, Carbon, 2:01.39; 3. Ayden Ceniceros, Grand, 2:06.22.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Max Cannon, 1:58.93; 2. Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 2:14.81; 3. Robert Gonzalez, Beaver, 2:165.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Grant Kling, Richfield, 22.06; 2. Ryen Bailey, Canyon View, 22.98; 3. William Edwards, Canyon View, 23.83.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Robert Gonzalez, Beaver, 55.40; 2. Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 56.10; 3. Ryen Bailey, Canyon View, 57.58.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Grant Kling, Richfield, 49.35; 2. Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 50.96; 3. Tyler Waters, Gunnison Valley, 57.27.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Max Cannon, Canyon View, 4:53.32; 2. Camde Chamberlain, Carbon, 5:36.11; 3. Boyd Bradford, Carbon, 5:51.19.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:35.39; 2. Richfield, 1:38.63; 3. Carbon, 1:41.44.
- 100 backstroke — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 1:02.22; 2. Joe Anderson, Canyon View, 1:02.92; 3. Arthur Hawks, Grand, 1:04.03.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Brendan Moore, Grand, 1:07.95; 2. Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 1:09.59; 3. Jace Robinson, Canyon View, 1:11.84.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 3:31.12; 2. Richfield, 3:39.54; 3. Carbon, 3:43.25.
Region 13 championships
At Tooele Aquatics Pool
Girls team scores
- Ogden, 468
- Morgan, 371
- Grantsville, 269
- Ben Lomond, 259
- St. Joseph, 162
- South Summit, 158
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Ogden, 2:10.86; 2. Morgan, 2:16.67; 3. Grantsville, 2:23.07.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 2:18.19; 2. Lola Beneke, St. Joseph, 2:33.74; 3. Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 2:35.06.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:42.12; 2. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 2:51.90; 3. Karli Orn, Morgan, 2:53.85.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Stella Hunter, Ogden, 25.98; 2. Erika Hains, Ogden, 30.54; 3. Sara Wilkinson, Morgan, 30.62.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Kaitlyn Caldwell, South Summit, 1:06.86; 2. Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 1:11.70; 3. Libby Whitham, Grantsville, 1:17.14.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Stella Hunter, Ogden, 59.39; 2. Katilyn Caldwell, South Summit, 1:03.55; 3. Grace Gordon, Morgan, 1:05.37.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 6:08.82; 2. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:13.78; 3. Paige Hill, Morgan, 6:45.83.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:55.58; 2. Morgan, 1:59.15; 3. Grantsville, 2:06.73.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Elly Carlton, Ogden, 1:10.30; 2. Jessica Hicks, Morgan, 1:22.28; 3. Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, 1:22.59.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 1:18.90; 2. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 1:22.81; 3. Shae Stephenson, Ogden, 1:23.82.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 4:43.52; 2. Morgan, 4:44.77; 3. St. Joseph, 4:49.22.
Boys team scores
- Ogden, 526
- Morgan, 464
- South Summit, 314
- Ben Lomond, 166
- St. Joseph, 120
- Grantsville, 71
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. South Summit, 1:53.73; 2. Morgan, 1:54.21; 3. Ogden, 1:54.48.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Bradyn Reeves, Ogden, 2:03.64; 2. Gerrit Noroda, Morgan, 2:06.40; 3. Zach Wilkinson, Morgan, 2:19.58.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Brayden Noorda, Morgan, 2:18.36; 2. Tyler Robertson, Morgan, 2:23.74; 3. Brooks Mortensen, Ogden, 2:26.88.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Will Jones, St. Joseph, 22.95; 2. Treven Lassche, South Summit, 23.72; 3. Porter Barlett, 24.56.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Will Jones, St. Joseph, 52.87; 2. James Keddington, South Summit, 1:01.28; 3. Porter Barlett, Ogden, 1:03.96.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Ty Lewis, Morgan, 54.61; 2. Easton Jacobsen, Ben Lomond, 54.78; 3. Dawson Malan, Dawson, 56.39.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Bradyn Reeves, Ogden, 5:45.53; 2. Gerrit Noorda, Morgan, 5:48.02; 3. Levi Bennett, Morgan, 6:16.18.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:40.41; 2. South Summit, 1:40.60; 3. Morgan, 1:47.03.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Brayden Noorda, Morgan, 1:02.20; 2. Brooks Mortensen, Ogden, 1:03.16; 3. James Keddington, South Summit, 1:03.23.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Treven Lassche, South Summit, 1:07.91; 2. Case Crowther, Ogden, 1:12.93; 3. Ty Willey, Ogden, 1:15.79.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Morgan, 3:45.30; 2. Ogden, 3:47.56; 3. Ben Lomond, 4:09.27.
Region 14 championships
At Mount Pleasant City Aquatics Center
Girls team scores
- Union, 499
- Millard, 492
- North Sanpete, 251
- Manti, 218
- Delta, 107
- Maeser Prep, 45
- Juab, 40, Altamont, 17
- Wasatch Academy, 11
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Millard, 2:09.46; 2. Union, 2:12.04; 3. North Sanpete, 2:25.95.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Tori Day, North Sanpete, 2:15.72; 2. Aimee Thurman, 2:18.07; 3. Cami Wood, Union, 2:19.12.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Grace Holman, Juab, 2:26.10; 2. Olivea Howes, Union, 2:46.75; 3. Hannah Koyle, Millard, 2:48.03.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 27.34; 2. Abbey Burnham, Union, 28.04; 3. Sienna Scholes, Union, 29.39.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Sarah Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:06.73; 2. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:15.47; 3. Sienna Scholes, Union, 1:17.91.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Abbey Burnham, Union, 1:01.37; 2. Whitney Whiting, Union, 1:04.26; 3. Devin Roper, Millard, 1:06.01.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Aimee Thurman, Millard, 6:17.07; 2. Tori Day, North Sanpete, 6:17.11; 3. Cami Wood, Union, 6:30.97.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 1:52.39; 2. Millard, 1:52.65; 3. North Sanpete, 2:00.33.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Sarah Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:07.35; 2. Emma Koyle, Millard, 1:10.45; 3. Kailey Thurman, 1:13.01.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Grace Holman, 1:11.87; 2. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:17.65; 3. Kadi Dearden, Millard, 1:21.54.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Millard, 4:15.87; 2. Manti, 4:51.61; 3. Delta, 5:10.49.
Boys team scores
- Union, 562
- Millard, 390
- North Sanpete, 354
- Manti, 220
- Delta, 69
- Juab, 33
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Union, 1:50.29; 2. Millard, 1:56.53; 3. North Sanpete, 1:59.38.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Ethan Bishop, Millard, 1:56.60; 2. Tyson Guymon, Union, 1:59.65; 3. Tristan DeGrey, Juab, 2:01.34.
- 200 individual medley — 1. William Bertoch, Union, 2:16.14; 2. Gideon Plamer, North Sanpete, 2:25.39; 3. Stetson Batty, Union, 2:25.60.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 23.55; 2. Mason Hadden, Union,25.50; 3. Carson Brunson, Millard, 25.64.
- 100 butterfly — 1. William Bertoch, Union, 55.43; 2. Joseph Holbrook, North Sanpete, 1:07.30; 3. Gideon Palmer, North Sanoete, 1:07.94.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 52.79; 2. Tracer Schmitt, Union, 54.63; 3. Carson Brunson, Millard, 57.72.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Ethan Bishop, Millard, 5:25.35; 2. Tryson Guymon, Union, 5:43.22; 3. Jacob Despain, Millard, 5:54.26.
- 200 freestyle relay — Union, 1:39.82; 2. Millard, 1:42.20; 3. North Sanpete, 1:42.56.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Mason Hadden, Union, 1:02.74; 2. Tristan DeGrey, Juab, 1:03.08; 3. Brady Smith, North Sanpete, 1:07.38.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Ethan Larsen, Millard, 1:09.16; 2. Tracer Schmitt, Union, 1:13.52; 3. Jeryn Henrie, Union, 1:13.69.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 3:37.81; 2. Millard, 3:43.25; 3. North Sanpete, 4:10.83.
Region 15 championships
At Hillcrest High School
Girls team scores
- Judge Memorial, 505
- Juan Diego, 374
- North Summit, 350
- Rowland Hall, 164
- Summit Academy, 80
- American Leadership, 34
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 2:01.12; 2. Juan Diego, 2:11.99; 3. Rowland Hall, 2:12.51.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 1:59.31; 2. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:11.13; 3. Penelope Dalton, Judge Memorial, 2:21.72.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 2:34.30; 2. Marin O’Brien, Judge Memorial, 2:40.91; 3. Caeli Sherman, Judge Memorial, 2:48.18.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Olivia Cowan, Judge Memorial, 25.85; 2. Emma Herre, ALA, 27.02; 3. Morgan Rutledge, Juan Diego, 27.33.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Caeli Sherman, Judge Memorial, 1:13.31; 2. Rachel Stanford, North Summit, 1:14.08; 3. Bea Pascual, Juan Diego, 1:14.76.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Olivia Cowan, Judge Memorial, 57.04; 2. Emma Herre, ALA, 58.90; 3. Morgan Rutledge, Juan Diego, 1:01.18.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 5:24.45; 2. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:48.80; 3. Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 6:11.13.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Juan Diego, 1:51.05; 2. Judge Memorial, 1:53.45; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:58.96.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 1:09.51; 2. Taryn Thompson, Rowland Hall, 1:13.37; 3. Thais Tosolini, Juan Diego, 1:14.53.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:12.58; 2. Bea Pascual, Juan Diego, 1:22.72; 3. Lenora Schupbach, North Summit, 1:23.56.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 4:00.00; 2. Juan Diego, 4:03.55; 3. North Summit, 4:46.10.
Boys team scores
- Judge Memorial, 516
- Juan Diego, 410
- North Summit, 348
- Rowland Hall, 166
- American Leadership, 63
- Summit Academy, 19
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:43.81; 2. Juan Diego, 1:48.01; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:56.93
- 200 freestyle — 1. Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 1:46.44; 2. Shepherd Foy, Juan Diego, 2:00.00; 3. Ian Frost, ALA, 2:02.22.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Buddy Yanelli, Judge Memorial, 2:08.50; 2. Benji Child, Judge Memorial, 2:19.24; 3. Carter Staley, North Summit, 2:31.70.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Ethan Atzet, Juan Diego, 22.84; 2. Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 24.38; 3. Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 24.48.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Benji Child, Judge Memorial, 57.55; 2. Ben Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 57.59; 3. Matthew Eager, Judge Memorial, 1:00.88.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Ethan Atzet, Juan Diego, 50.67; 2. Khristian Swick, Juan Diego, 55.31; 3. Liam Boyle, Rowland Hall, 55.95.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 4:45.46; 2. Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 5:13.56; 3. Ian Frost, ALA, 5:40.47.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Juan Diego, 1:40.64; 2. Judge Memorial, 1:41.26; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:44.42.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 55.65; 2. Matthew Eager, Judge Memorial, 1:01.27; 3. Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 1:02.29.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Buddy Yanelli, Judge Memorial, 1:02.68; 2. Ben Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 1:07.04; 3. Sam Cowan, Judge Memorial, 1:08.53.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Juan Diego, 3:29.93; 2. Judge Memorial, 3:30.81; 3. North Summit, 4:01.65.
