Jaxson Dart reportedly makes transfer decision

By Ryan McDonald
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) sizes up the California defense as he calls the signals during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
AP

Jaxson Dart has reportedly decided on his new home.

Multiple outlets have reported that the former Corner Canyon High quarterback will be transferring to Ole Miss after he had entered the transfer portal on Jan. 10 following his freshman season at USC.

The Grove Report had reported Thursday that Dart had been admitted to Ole Miss, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that Dart had committed.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions as a true freshman for USC in 2021, but entered the portal amid talk that former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams would be transferring to USC (new USC head coach Lincoln Riley was previously at Oklahoma).

It was reported that Dart had particular interest in Ole Miss, Oklahoma and TCU when he entered the portal, and then BYU emerged as a strong suitor (BYU had been the first school to offer him a scholarship when he was in high school).

Ole Miss is in the market for a quarterback this offseason, as star Matt Corral is a potential first-round NFL draft prospect this spring.

Ole Miss finished the 2021 season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll under head coach Lane Kiffin.

