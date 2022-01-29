High school wrestling: 2A divisional recaps, Millard, Beaver roll to team titles

Millard and Beaver captured their respective 2A divisional meet titles on Saturday heading into the 1A state tournament in Richfield in two weeks.

Millard won the Division A qualifier in dominant fashion as it racked up a whopping 580.5 team points to more than double-up second place Duchesne. Millard qualified 28 wrestlers for the state meet.

“The guys showed up ready to wrestle. We talked before the tournament about competing hard every match and giving themselves the best opportunities for the state tournament. We put 17 guys in the finals and walked home with 11 individual champions. I could not be more proud of their performance,” said Millard coach Brenden Turner.

At the Division B qualifier, Beaver edged Enterprise 311.5 to 227.5 for the team title as it qualified 15 wrestlers for the state tournament. Beaver will be the defending state champion at the state meet in two weeks.

“Our theme this year is ‘do what it takes.’ Quickly after comes the question, ‘what does it take?’ Then the long list begins. From their performance tonight, I’d say they are doing what it takes,” said Beaver coach Robbie Bradshaw. “Every athlete is important to our program. They make us who we are. We are very grateful for the business that support our program. Without them we would be successful.”

2A Divisional A

At Kanab High School

Team scores

Millard, 580.5 Duchesne, 233.5 South Sevier, 229 Kanab, 135 Gunnison Valley, 124.5 Maeser Prep, 17

Individual results

106 — 1. Dak Eldredge, Millard; 2. Kolter Kelly, Millard; 3. Landon Bagley, South Sevier; 4. Frankie Cornelius, South Sevier.

113 — 1. Camden Moat, Millard; 2. Drey Stubbs, Kanab; 3. Caden Adams, Millard; 4. Taylor Garrett, South Sevier.

120 — 1. Dierk Skewes, Duchesne; 2. Weston Blake, South Sevier; 3. Miles Rees, Millard; 4. Jerrit Anderson, Gunnison Valley.

126 — 1. Gatlen Farnsworth, Duchesne; 2. Kraden Skewes, Duchesne; 3. Oakley Walton, Millard; 4. Paysen Mitchell, South Sevier.

132 — 1. Conner Hem, Millard; 2. Bowdey Larsen, Duchesne; 3. Kyler Jenkins, Duchesne; 4. Lane Sims, Kanab.

138 — 1. Kaden Turner, Millard; JB Skewes, Duchesne; 3. Cole Peterson, South Sevier; 4. Morgan Tingey, Millard.

144 — 1. Sam Rasmussen, Millard; 2. Dusty Clayburn, Duchesne; 3. Lincoln Fullmer, Millard; 4. Tezlin Winn, Gunnison Valley.

150 — 1. Tucker Blackburn, Duchesne; 2. Dylan Rees, Millard; 3. Morgan Wade, Millard; 4. Ethan Park, Duchesne.

157 — 1. Mack Bray, Millard; 2. Mark Roman, Millard; 3. Tray Cox, Gunnison Valley; 4. Brigham Bradshaw, South Sevier.

165 — 1. Trayton Teeples, Millard; 2. Jake Sorenson, Gunnison Valley; 3. Brooks Christensen, Millard; 4. Holden Chappell, South Sevier.

175 — 1. Josh Whitaker, Millard; 2. Luke Degraffenried, Millard; 3. Easton Anderson, South Sevier; 4. Noah Button, Kanab.

190 — 1. KC Whitaker, Millard; 2. Emilio Jackson, Millard; 3. Max Kartchner, Kanab; 4. Koler Ludvigson, Gunnison Valley.

215 — 1. Scott DeHerrera, Millard; 2. Will Wescott, Gunnison Valley; 3. Brock Hardinger, South Sevier; 4. Chaz Ashton, Millard.

285 — 1. Gabe Simons, Millard; 2. Daniel Gates, Millard; 3. Caleb Blackburn, South Sevier; 4. Thomas Vnsicker, South Sevier.

2A Divisional B

At North Sevier High School

Team scores

Beaver, 311.5 Enterprise, 227.5 North Sevier, 164.5 San Juan, 160.5 North Summit, 148.5 Parowan, 90

Individual results

106 — 1. Stephen Meek, North Summit; 2. Reagan Bradshaw, Beaver; 3. Michael Williams, Enterprise; 4. Colton Keyes, North Summit.

113 — 1. Cayson Curtis, Beaver; 2. Slade Mickelsen, North Sevier; 3. Deklan Helquist, San Juan; 4. Kolby Jones, North Summit.

120 — 1. Gage Raddon, Beaver; 2. Andrew Hollingshead, Beaver; 3. Ayden Crane, North Sevier; 4. Devin Strong, Enterprise.

126 — 1. Douglas Evans, Beaver; 2. James Crowley, North Sevier; 3. Cordell Cluff, Parowan; 4. Clayton Anzalone, Enterprise.

132 — 1. Bronson Richins, North Summit; 2. Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver; 3. Cole Adams, Enterprise; 4. Dillon Reynolds, Beaver.

138 — 1. Russell Evans, Beaver; 2. Adam Edwards, Parowan; 3. JD Palmer, San Juan; 4. Hayden Anzalone, Enterprise.

144 — 1. Carson Reynolds, Beaver; 2. Dallen Crittenden, Enterprise; 3. Jameson Hunt, North Sevier; 4. Lemuel Leavitt, Enterprise.

150 — 1. Cutler Blonquist, North Summit; 2. Landon Black, San Juan; 3. Breagan Lopshire, Beaver; 4. Myers Miller, North Sevier.

157 — 1. Brayden Evans, Beaver; 2. Dean Anderson, North Sevier; 4. Trace Bennett, San Juan; 4. Rhextin Simkins, Enterprise.

165 — 1. Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver; 2. Brayden Gardner, Enterprise; 3. Tayden Mark, San Juan; 4. Blaine Anderson, North Sevier.

175 — 1. Bowden Brown, Beaver; 2. Reilly Burr, North Sevier; 3. Kyron Bracken, Enterprise; 4. Connor Bradshaw, Beaver.

190 — 1. Kutlur Matheson, Beaver; 2. Dean Bushar, Enterprise; 3. Boden Mackelprang, Parowan; 4. Adrian Chavez, North Summit.

215 — 1. Callen Burke, San Juan; 2. Wylee Staples, North Summit; 3. Davis Bracken, Enterprise; 4. Caleb Moffett, Beaver.

285 — 1. Tya O’Hanley, Enterprise; 2. Taylor Black, San Juan; 3. Chance Hoggard, San Juan; 4. Easton Watkins, Enterprise.