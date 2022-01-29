3 keys to Utah’s heartbreaking 77-73 loss in double overtime to the Washington Huskies

The Runnin’ Utes put together one of their best all-around performances in a road game this season, but still couldn’t snap their lengthy losing skid, which now stands at a program-record 10 games. Utah pushed the Washington Huskies to the limit Saturday at American Airlines Arena in Seattle before falling 77-73. The Utes haven’t won since downing Fresno State before Christmas.

Here are 3 keys to Washington’s 77-73 double-overtime win over Utah in Seattle on Saturday:

• Washington opened the second overtime with 3-pointers by Daejon Davis and Cole Bajema and held on from there to hand the Runnin’ Utes their 10th straight defeat. Terrell Brown Jr. led the Huskies with 30 points on 10 of 23 shooting.

• Utah played without backup post player Dusan Mahoric, who has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Craig Smith for a violation of team rules. Branden Carlson, who had an appendectomy three weeks ago, led the Utes with 18 points, while Marco Anthony added 13.

• Playing aggressively, Rollie Worster scored a team-high 10 points in the first half for the Utes, but did not score in the second half before fouling out. Lazar Stefanovic also fouled out, with nine points, as Washington shot 27 free throws to 16 for the Utes.