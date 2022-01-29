3 keys to BYU’s loss to Pacific

Two days after losing a heartbreaker at Santa Clara, BYU (17-6, 5-3) inexplicably fell at Pacific, ranked No. 303 in the NCAA’s NET, Saturday night at the Spanos Center 76-73.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:
- BYU trailed by as many as 13 late in the game and it battled back to cut the deficit to two with less than one minute remaining. But Pacific held on by making four free throws in the final 12 seconds.
- Pacific, which had four players in double figures, snapped a seven-game losing streak and earned its first WCC win of the season.
- The Cougars failed to score over the final 3:48 of the first half, and they never had the lead in the second half.
