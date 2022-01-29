 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to BYU’s loss to Pacific

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello , wearing white, defends Pacific Tigers guard Pierre Crockrell II
FILE — Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) defends Pacific Tigers guard Pierre Crockrell II (3) as BYU and Pacific play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Two days after losing a heartbreaker at Santa Clara, BYU (17-6, 5-3) inexplicably fell at Pacific, ranked No. 303 in the NCAA’s NET, Saturday night at the Spanos Center 76-73.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:

  • BYU trailed by as many as 13 late in the game and it battled back to cut the deficit to two with less than one minute remaining. But Pacific held on by making four free throws in the final 12 seconds.
  • Pacific, which had four players in double figures, snapped a seven-game losing streak and earned its first WCC win of the season.
  • The Cougars failed to score over the final 3:48 of the first half, and they never had the lead in the second half.

