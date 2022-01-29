 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Justin Bean, RJ Eytle-Rock lead Utah State past Nevada 78-49

By Associated Press
Utah State forward Justin Bean goes to the basket
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) handles the ball against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State beat Utah State 77-72.
Jack Dempsey, Associated Press

Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 12 points apiece as Utah State romped past Nevada 78-49 on Saturday night.

Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga each added 11 points for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath chipped in 10. Ashworth also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Nevada totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-9, 3-4). Will Baker added 11 points.

Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer entering the matchup at 19 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

