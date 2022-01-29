BYU’s Courtney Wayment runs NCAA-leading time in Millrose Games

BYU’s Courtney Wayment competed against a field of professional athletes in the prestigious Millrose Games Saturday in New York City and came away with a sixth-place finish in the 3,000-meter run and the fastest collegiate time in the nation.

Wayment, the defending NCAA 3,000-meter champion, recorded a time of 8:50.05, less than a half-second short of Whittni Orton’s school record of 8:49.63. Orton, the newly crowned NCAA cross-country champion, competed in the same race and finished ninth with a time of 8:46.53. Wayment was the only collegian in the race, which was won by Alicia Monson with a world-leading time of 8:31.62.

Conner Mantz, the 2020 and 2021 NCAA cross-country champ from BYU who turned professional this winter, finished fifth in the men’s 3,000-meter run with a personal-record time of 7:41.43 The race was won by Geordie Beamish, who set a New Zealand national record of 7:39.50.

Another former BYU star, Anna Camp Bennett, the 2021 NCAA 1,500-meter champ who also has turned professional, placed 11th in the mile run with a time of 4:37.58. The race was won by Olympian andUSA national champion Elle Purrier St. Pierre in a world-leading time of 4:19.30.