Analysis: Jazz lose fifth straight on tough night against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz lost, 120-106, to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at the Target Center. The Jazz have lost five straight and 10 of the last 12 games. They’ve lost 12 games in the month of January and dropped to 30-21 on the season.
Notable
- This is not a game where ‘High notes’ are really applicable or necessary. The Jazz were already without Donovan Mitchell (concussion), Rudy Gobert (left calf strain), Trent Forrest (right ankle sprain), head coach Quin Snyder (health and safety protocol) and Danuel House (health and safety protocol when the game started) and then Joe Ingles suffered a scary looking knee injury in the second quarter.
Really, the fact that the Jazz lost this game is not surprising. I’m kind of surprised they didn’t lose by more if I’m being honest. The Jazz just can’t catch a break this month and the fact that they’ve stayed positive and supportive of each other (despite reporting from elsewhere that suggests otherwise) is pretty impressive. Ingles hasn’t had his best season but he’s still a guy on this team that is respected and loved and I can’t imagine the mood shift when the Jazz players were surrounding Ingles on the court on Sunday watching him grimace and writhe because of the pain in his knee.
- I know that the Jazz have problems that need to be addressed but it’s just been one thing after another that they’ve had to deal with this month and I can’t help but feel bad for them.
“Only the strong survive.” — Rudy Gay
- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell, left, defends against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) who brings the ball upcourt in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
- Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) goes to the basket around Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
- Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, front, stumbles as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards defends against him in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
- Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes around Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
- Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) knocks the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, right, and causes a turnover in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
Low notes
- When Timberwolves players on the bench are saying, “What is Whiteside gonna do? He can’t do anything,” it’s not great. The Wolves were actively targeting Hassan Whiteside, expecting that their offense would be better than anything he would provide on defense.
- There were some uncharacteristic turnovers in this game that certainly didn’t help the situation, but they were also turnovers that I don’t think would happen normally.
“We put a lot of guys in situations that they’re not used to. But give Chris Finch (Wolves head coach) credit for the game plans. We’ve played them four times and he’s had a different team every time. He’s done a good job.” — Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen
Flat notes
- The last time the Jazz lost 12 games in the span of a single month was Dec. 5, 2017 to Jan. 5, 2018. They are in a rut right now and it’s tough to see.
- Obviously the worst part about the game was Ingles’ injury, but on top of that I saw an ugly side of social media as some people celebrated the injury. That’s such a disgusting stance to take, to be happy about someone else’s suffering.
