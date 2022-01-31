Is Salt Lake City a good city for cheese lovers?

A visit to Salt Lake City’s Harmon's grocery store might make you think Utah’s capital city loves cheese — there’s a huge cheese display right when you walk in — but this isn’t the case.

The news: Mowing service LawnStarter recently compiled a list of the top cities across the country for cheese. These cities were ranked based on cheese access, quality, affordability as well as how many local events about cheese there were in a given time.

Top cities for cheese: You might think Wisconsin would lead the way, But nope. Chicago, Illinois, was listed as the best state for cheese. Here’s a breakdown of the top 10.

Chicago, Illinois. Modesto, California. San Francisco, California. Jersey City, New Jersey. New York, New York. Boston, Massachusetts. Madison, Wisconsin. Los Angeles, California. Washington, D.C. Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Worst cities for cheese: Salinas, California, had the lowest rank. The other bottom cities include locations in Texas, California, Hawaii and the Midwest,

Utah’s placement: Sorry, Utah. But Salt Lake City was the only Utah city to make the list. And the city barely made the top 75, finishing at the 73rd spot ahead of Worcester, Massachusetts, and St. Louis, Missouri.