Experts explain why NeoCoV isn’t something to worry about

A number of experts don’t see anything threatening about the virus NeoCoV yet, downplaying its potential impact on people.

The news: Scientists from Wuhan, China, recently rediscovered the NeoCoV coronavirus spreading through bats in South Africa, according to Business Insider.

NeoCoV is a virus with connections to Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS COV).

The virus was discovered in 2012 and 2015 in Middle Eastern countries.

NeoCoV, though, has striking similarities to SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus) in humans.

Yes, but: Doctors and experts from India weighed in on the virus, saying people shouldn’t panic, according to the WION.

“Currently, there is no direct evidence that NeoCov affects the human body, and we should not panic or get stressed,” said Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of India’s National and Maharashtra’s COVID-19 Taskforce.

“There are many viruses in the world that are yet to be discovered and whose characteristics are not known,” said Pandit.

We are going through a challenging time and should focus on managing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I advise people not to panic, keep their guard up and follow COVID-19 appropriate protocols,” he added.

Next up: Scientists said they’re still unsure what to do next about NeoCoV and that more research is needed.