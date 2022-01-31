Would Earth survive a devastating asteroid impact?

The Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” provided a nightmare scenario where a comet, 5 kilometers wide, collides with the Earth, wiping out everything that lives and breathes — including humans.

This scenario has already happened 65 million years ago when an asteroid, 10 kilometers wide, crashed into the Earth and sparked a global winter that killed the dinosaurs.

But do we have the resources and technology to avert such a disaster? A new paper looked into the technical aspects.

“We show that humanity has crossed a technological threshold to prevent us from ‘going the way of the dinosaurs.’” wrote Philip Lubin and Alex Cohen, researchers at the University of California Santa Barbara, in a recent study. “We show that mitigation is conceivable using existing technology, even with the short time scale of six months warning.”

They added that dinosaurs “never took a physics class and failed to fund planetary defense.”

According to SciTechDaily, the researchers also concluded that the most effective method of pulverizing is by using a small nuclear explosive. NASA’s Space Launch System or SpaceX’s Starship is technologically sufficient enough to mitigate the existential threat and change the object’s velocity.

Advancements in monitoring also create a sense of safety.