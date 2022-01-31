 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles suffers ACL tear

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles goes past Minnesota Timberwolves defenders during an NBA game
Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles goes past Minnesota Timberwolves defenders during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Ingles tore his left ACL on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.
Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Jazz announced on Monday afternoon that Ingles tore his left ACL on Sunday in the Jazz’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and will undergo surgery soon to repair it.

Although Ingles will miss the rest of the season, some good news is that no other structural damage occurred.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter Sunday.

Ingles, 34, was averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.

In his eighth season in the NBA, Ingles is in the final year of his contract.

