Utah is one of the top states for SAT scores

Utah has one of the best averages for SAT scores in the country.

Driving the news: The Scholarship Institute recently ranked each state based on its SAT scores and how they compare nationally.

The minimum score one can get on the test is 400 points.

The highest is 1600.

The national average is 1060.

Best states: The report analyzed all 50 states to find those with the highest scores. Here’s the breakdown of the highest SAT scores nationwide:

Minnesota — 1263. North Dakota — 1258. Nebraska — 1246. Iowa and Kansas — 1243 (tied). Utah — 1238. Wyoming — 1233. Montana — 1225. Tennessee — 1220. Kentucky and Missouri — 1219 (tied).

Worst states: Not every state can do well on the SATs. Here’s a breakdown of the worst state scores on average.

43. Delaware — 984.

42. Idaho — 985.

41. District of Columbia — 987.

40. Florida — 993.

39. New Mexico — 996.

38. Texas — 1003.

37. West Virginia — 1007.

36. Illinois — 1007.

35. Rhode Island — 1011.

34. Michigan — 1031.

The bigger picture: These scores come in as the SAT is making some massive changes as it plans to go fully digital, taken fully from a computer, as I reported for the Deseret News.