BYU football gets commitment from productive Florida WR Dom Henry

By Ryan McDonald
BYU football players take the field before a game against North Alabama in 2020.
The BYU Cougars take the field at a nearly empty LaVell Edwards Stadium before their game against North Alabama in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News

As college football programs get ready for Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the BYU Cougars got a commitment on Monday from a highly productive wide receiver out of Florida.

Dom Henry, who attends Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, announced his pledge to the Cougars via Twitter.

Henry is listed by 247 Sports at 5-foot-10.5 and 170 pounds. According to that site, he holds scholarship offers from Air Force and Army, among other smaller schools, in addition to BYU.

Henry had tweeted on Jan. 20 that he had received an offer from the Cougars, and he took a visit to campus last weekend.

According to multiple outlets, Henry tallied 1,590 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions during the 2021 season.

